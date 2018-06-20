The Minnesota Twins beat the Boston Red Sox 6-2 Tuesday night at Target Field. The Twins improve to 32-27 with the win, putting them 5.5 games behind Cleveland in the American League Central standings.

The Twins once again found a way to get to Boston ace Chris Sale just enough to win, who has a 4.21 career ERA against Minnesota, the second-highest of his career with a minimum of ten starts.

Sale allowed just two runs on three hits with eleven strikeouts, but was out-dueled by Jose Berrios, who gave up one run in 6.1 innings of work but earned a no-decision.

Offensively, the Twins were paced by Eduardo Escobar's two-hit, three-RBI night. Escobar drilled a pair of doubles, plating two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to give Minnesota a 2-1 lead, then adding a two-run double in the eighth inning to put the Twins ahead 4-2.