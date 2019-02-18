Bennies to Host Gustavus in MIAC Tournament [PODCAST]

St. Ben's basketball is seeded 4th and will host 5th seeded Gustavus Tuesday night at 7 p.m. in the MIAC tournament quarterfinals at Claire Lynch Hall in St. Joseph. The Bennies are 12-4 in their last 16 games and have won 5 of their last 6. St. Ben's head coach Mike Durbin talked with me today.

The Bennies have battled through many injuries this season and have just 1 senior, Breanna Gates. The Bennies are led in scoring this season by Megan Thompson (13.6 ppg), Maddie Schmitz (12.2 ppg) and Alex Johnson (10.1 ppg).

St. Ben's is 15-10 overall this season and is 11-7 in the MIAC. The Bennies are trying to beat Gustavus for a 3rd time this season. Top seeded St. Thomas could be the next opponent for St. Ben's Thursday in the MIAC Semifinals.