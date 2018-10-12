Sartell-St. Stephen --- After the final whistle was blown and the play clock struck zero it was Bemidji that walked away victorious, with a final score Bemidji 50 and Sartell-St. Stephen 6.

Going into the second half the score was 17-6. For Bemidji they were looking at keeping their offense going to get the score up. And for Sartell they were only down by 11 so they were looking to get their offense up and going to get back into the game.

But it didn't take Bemidji long to score in the third as they would account for the first two score's right away. The first would come on a Caleb Grant touchdown run to make the score 24-6. Sartell would then get the ball but after a turnover Bemidji got the ball back. Bemidji would score on a touchdown pass thrown by quarterback Jacob Beberg to make the score 31-6. They would eventually get the ball back and they would score on a 34 touchdown run by Cabel Grant to make the score 37-6. Before the quarter was over Bemidji would score one more time by Will Falldorf to make the score 44-6.

There will be only one score in the fourth quarter and that would be by Bemidji. They would score on a touchdown run by Falldorf to make the final score of the game 50-6. With the win Bemidji will move to 7-1 on the season and will finish up the regular season by traveling to play Saint Cloud Tech on Wednesday, October 17th. With the loss Sartell moves to 0-8 on the season and will play host to Brainerd on Wednesday, October 17th.

The player of game Bemidji's quarterback Jacob Beberg. He finished the game 7-10 for 146 yards and 3 touchdowns.