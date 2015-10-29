Behind the Scenes: Stepping On the Court at Mayo Clinic Square [VIDEO]

MINNEAPOLIS -- This week in our "Behind the Scenes" series on WJON, we check out the new practice and medical facility for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx.

Opening earlier this fall, the new Mayo Clinic Square is a Minnesota basketball fans paradise.

The facility, includes four practice courts, iconic photos in team history, and a wellness center, and team operations.

Erik Nelson is the Broadcast Program Manager and says the unique set up allows them to work collectively to provide the best product.

"It's a really unique thing in the NBA to have your business and basketball operations next to each other and then have a practice facility across from the arena," says Nelson.

Nelson says the one time movie theatre complex is broken down into two sections for business operations and game day operations.

"We have people working in creative design, the website, people that do the live game day entertainment, ticket sales, so this is a very busy place." says Nelson.

Mayo Clinic Square includes practice space for the teams, and a work out room. Not to mention a top of the line medical facility thanks to their partner Mayo Clinic.

"Our athletes are able to receive top of the line care, but anyone off the street can come walk in there, get diagnosed and receive top notch care for any athletic injury," says Nelson.

Nelson says while this is their first year in the facility he can already notice how it helps the business side and enhance the fan experience.

"It's a really nice space and it's helping with collaborations between departments and overall it's a really nice space," says Nelson.

The new Mayo Clinic Square is located directly across Target Center.