Beat Down By Brow, Wolves Lose Eleventh Straght Game

The Minnesota Timberwolves fell 100-88 to the New Orleans Pelicans Wednesday night at Target Center. The loss was the Wolves' 11th straight and also gives them the worst record in the NBA at 16-65.

Zach LaVine had a strong game for Minnesota with 24 points, five rebounds and seven assists, and Robbie Hummel had a rare double-double with 11 points and ten rebounds.

However, the Wolves could not slow down "The Brow," Anthony Davis, who scored 24 points while adding 11 rebounds, five assists and six blocked shots. The Pelicans are now 44-37 and tied for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

The Wolves host the team NO is tied with, Oklahoma City, in the season finale Wednesday night. The Pelicans host the San Antonio Spurs Wednesday.