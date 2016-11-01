Bears Sack Vikings 20-10

The Vikings have now lost 2 games in a row after falling 20-10 at Chicago last night.  Sam Bradford ran for his life for much of the night and was sacked 5 times.  Chicago led 13-3 at halftime.  Minnesota scored their only touchdown in the 4th quarter when Sam Bradford connected with Stefon Diggs.

Jordan Howard ran for 153 yards and a touchdown and had 4 catches for 49 yards for the Bears.  Jay Cutler returned to the lineup for the Bears.  He threw for 252 yards and a touchdown.

Sam Bradford threw for 228 yards and 1 touchdown.  Matt Asiata ran for 42 yards in the loss for Minnesota.

The Vikings are 5-2 while the Bears improve to 2-6.  Minnesota will host Detroit Sunday at noon, pregame at 11am.

