Bears Sack Vikings 20-10

The Vikings have now lost 2 games in a row after falling 20-10 at Chicago last night. Sam Bradford ran for his life for much of the night and was sacked 5 times. Chicago led 13-3 at halftime. Minnesota scored their only touchdown in the 4th quarter when Sam Bradford connected with Stefon Diggs.

Jordan Howard ran for 153 yards and a touchdown and had 4 catches for 49 yards for the Bears. Jay Cutler returned to the lineup for the Bears. He threw for 252 yards and a touchdown.

Stacy Revere

Sam Bradford threw for 228 yards and 1 touchdown. Matt Asiata ran for 42 yards in the loss for Minnesota.