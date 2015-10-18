UPDATE: Aitkin County Deputy Shot, Killed by Patient at St. Cloud Hospital [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD - An investigator with the Aitkin County Sheriff's Office was shot and killed this (Sunday) morning at St. Cloud Hospital. BCA Superintendent Drew Evans says 60-year-old deputy Steven Sandberg was monitoring a patient when the incident happened at about 5:15 a.m.

Evans says hospital security officers then used a taser on the suspect, who had been identified as 50-year-old Danny Hammond of rural Aitkin county. Hammond died a short time later.

Steven Sandberg, Photo courtesy of the Aikin County Sheriff's Office

Officials won't say exactly what Hammond was being treated for, other than he was involved in a domestic related incident earlier in the week and that he had been at the hospital for several days. The suspect was not handcuffed at the time.

St. Cloud Hospital Vice President Kurt Otto says it happened in a room on the 5th floor of the hospital, which is the medical unit.

Both bodies were taken to the Ramsey County Medical Examiners office.

Sandberg was part of the Aitkin County Sheriff's Office since 1991. Aitkin County Sheriff Scott Turner says he leaves behind a wife and a daughter.

The only thing I can offer is I would hope that everyone would keep investigator Sandberg, his wife, and daughter in your thoughts and prayers in the coming days.

The BCA says the incident was confined to the patient's hospital room. No other hospital patients or personnel were hurt.

Governor Mark Dayton released a statement on today's shooting.

I deplore the terrible, senseless murder of Deputy Sheriff Steven Sandberg. On behalf of all Minnesotans, I extend my deepest condolences to his family. This tragedy reminds us that Minnesota's law enforcement officers risk their lives every day and night to keep us safe.