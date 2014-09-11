Baltimore Ravens Blow Out Pittsburgh Steelers, 26-6

Joe Flacco threw two touchdown passes to Owen Daniels, and the Ravens manhandled the Pittsburgh Steelers, 26-6, in Baltimore on Thursday night. Pittsburgh (1-1) committed three turnovers and was unable to cross the goal line against the Ravens' defense.

After taking a 10-3 lead into halftime, Baltimore (1-1) pulled away in the second half. Justin Tucker kicked four field goals on the game, and Flacco finished 21-of-29 with 166 yards and the two TD passes to his tight end.

Bernard Pierce ran for 96 yards for the Ravens, who were playing their first game since the team cut running back Ray Rice on Monday over new video evidence in relation to his suspension over violating the NFL's domestic violence policy. Some fans continued to wear Rice's No. 27 jersey, while others altered their shirts to reflect their discontent with the former star who was seen punching a woman who is currently his wife on the recently released video.