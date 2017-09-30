Back-to-Back Home Runs Help Twins Beat Tigers

MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota Twins started out the final weekend of the regular season with a 6-3 win over the visiting Detroit Tigers.

Minnesota and Detroit scored early and often to start the game. Detroit hit a triple and a two run home run off Twins starter Kyle Gibson in the first inning.

The Twins would answer back with a run of their own when Eduardo Escobar doubled and drove in Brian Dozier , bringing the Twins within two run after the 1st.

Dozier would give the Twins the lead in the bottom of the second with a three-run homer followed by a Escobar solo home-run. Minnesota was up 5-3 after two innings. Escobar would drive in his third RBI of the game in the 6th inning when he singled to center and drove in Chris Gimenez .