Back-to-Back Home Runs Help Twins Beat Tigers
MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota Twins started out the final weekend of the regular season with a 6-3 win over the visiting Detroit Tigers.
Minnesota and Detroit scored early and often to start the game. Detroit hit a triple and a two run home run off Twins starter Kyle Gibson in the first inning.
The Twins would answer back with a run of their own when Eduardo Escobar doubled and drove in Brian Dozier, bringing the Twins within two run after the 1st.
Dozier would give the Twins the lead in the bottom of the second with a three-run homer followed by a Escobar solo home-run. Minnesota was up 5-3 after two innings. Escobar would drive in his third RBI of the game in the 6th inning when he singled to center and drove in Chris Gimenez.