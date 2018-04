BEMIDJI - The St. Cloud State Huskies Men's basketball team got out to a huge early lead and never looked back Saturday evening.

By halftime, SCSU was up 55-20 over Bemidji State University. They kept that lead throughout the rest of the game and cruised to the conference victory.

St. Cloud's Jon Averkamp and Gage Davis led the team in scoring with 25 points apiece. Davis finished one rebound shy of a double-double with nine.