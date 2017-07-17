Astros Top Twins Sunday To Take Weekend Series

The Astros beat the Twins 5-3 Sunday afternoon in Houston to take their weekend series two games to one. The Twins fall to 46-45 on the season and are 1.5 games behind Cleveland for first place in the American League Central.

Kyle Gibson picked up his eighth loss of the season after pitching six innings while allowing four runs on six hits and four walks. Ehire Adrianza and Kennys Vargas each had home runs for Minnesota in the loss.