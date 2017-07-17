Astros Top Twins Sunday To Take Weekend Series
The Astros beat the Twins 5-3 Sunday afternoon in Houston to take their weekend series two games to one. The Twins fall to 46-45 on the season and are 1.5 games behind Cleveland for first place in the American League Central.
Kyle Gibson picked up his eighth loss of the season after pitching six innings while allowing four runs on six hits and four walks. Ehire Adrianza and Kennys Vargas each had home runs for Minnesota in the loss.
The Twins will welcome the Yankees to town for a three-game series beginning Monday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 on AM 1240 WJON Monday and Tuesday, with Wednesday's game beginning at 12:10.