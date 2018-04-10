Astros Shut Out Twins Monday

The Houston Astros shut out the Minnesota Twins 2-0 Monday night at Target Field. The Twins fall to 4-4 on the season with the loss.

Twins killer Justin Verlander allowed no runs on three hits and one walk while striking out nine in his start for Houston. Verlander, a former Detroit Tiger, is now 18-9 in his career against the Twins with 3.06 earned run average in 36 starts.

Twins starter Lance Lynn looked better than he did in his first start of the season last week, but still needed 105 pitches to get through five innings. Lynn did not allow a run on three hits and four walks while also striking out nine Astros.

The Twins had a chance to put runs on the board with runners on the corners and no one out in the bottom of the sixth inning, but Joe Mauer and Miguel Sano struck out, and Eddie Rosario popped out, to end the threat.

The Twins and Astros will play again Tuesday night at Target Field. The game is slated to start at 7 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.