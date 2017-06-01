Astros Complete Sweep Of Twins Wednesday

The Houston Astros beat the Minnesota Twins 17-6 Wednesday afternoon at Target Field to complete a three-game series sweep. The Twins were outscored 40-16 in the series.

The Twins trailed just 6-5 heading into the seventh inning, thanks in part to home runs from Eddie Rosario, Jason Castro and Brian Dozier, but the bullpen suffered another complete meltdown. Twins relievers allowed an astounding 11 runs on 11 hits and five walks without striking out a batter.