Area Wrestling Preview And Upcoming Schedule
WRESTLING REPORT
We will include from the Central Lakes Conference: Sartell Sabres, Sauk Rapids Storm, St. Cloud Tech Tigers and Rocori Spartans. From the Granite Ridge Conference: Albany Huskies, Becker Bulldogs and the Foley Falcons. From the Park Region Conference the Royalton/Uspala Royals and from the Central Minnesota Conference the Eden Valley Watkins Eagles, Kimball Area Cubs and Holdingford Huskers.
You can get more of your wrestling news and results at www.theguillotine.com and more info on our local teams on my blog site: https://minnesotamatrats.wordpress.com for more on Section and Conference previews and Bi-weekly columns thru out the season.
ALBANY HUSKIES
Head Coach: Alex Evan
Assistant Coaches:
Adam Tate
Brady Nelson
Simon Bryce
Jr. High Coaches: (Special Note: Two former head coaches working with JH!)
Dan Anderson
Maury Meyer
8-12 Overall Duals 3-3 Granite Ridge
Section one placer/ One State Qualifier/One State Placer
Second Place: Big Lake “Hornet” Invite: 168.5 Pts. 11 Placers
Fifth Place: SCM Invite: 108 Pts. 9 Placers
Seventh Place: BBE “Jaguar” Invite: 95 Pts. 7 Placers
Third Place: NLS “Wildcat” Invite: 125 Pts. 10 Placers
Fourth Place: Albany “Purple Pride” Invite: 116 Pts. 11 Placers
The Huskies have back three section place winners, including a state place winner and nine with a range of experience. They posted 8-12 dual meet marks last season, with this young lineup they could possibly challenge those marks. They should continue to make strides of improvement thru the course of the season. Look for some up their middle school wrestlers to move up. Gabe Zierden, two time state medal winner, William Mergen, Dustin Schmitt and Riley Rakotz should be their key leaders thru out the season.
Returning Wrestlers:
Gabe Zierden 12th 38-1 1st Sec./2nd State/AC
William Mergen 10th 22-17 6th Section/AC
Dustin Schmitt 11th 20-19 4th Section/AC
Riley Rakotz 11th 17-15
Connor Winkels 10th 10-22
Will Blattner 11th 5-11
Carter Fish 12th 6-29
Hunter Tate 9th 3-11
Peyton Linn 11th 2-12
Declan Crumley 9th 2-13
Tate Hofforth 10th 2-2
Devin Hanson 8th 1-6
Graduates:
Marvin Stang 29-6 3rd Section/AC (62-21 Career)
Austin Olmscheid 27-11 5th Section/AC (42-33 Career)
Owen Meyer 19-18 5th Section
Javier Solis 16-24 6th Section
Logan Kittleson 8-14
Rafael Salis 3-11
BECKER BULLDOG
Head Coach: Matt Aho
Assistant Coaches:
Jeff Zimmer
Dustin Weege
Daniel Rooney
Luke Salzer
Jaydon Grommersch
10-6 Overall Duals 5-1 Granite Ridge
Eight Section Placers/ One State Qualifier
Second Place: Rogers “Holiday Matness” Invite: 139.5 Pts. 9 Placers
Fourth Place: CL “Takedown Cancer” Invite: 89 Pts. 7 Placers
Fifth Place: Delano “Tigers” Invite: 138.5 Pts. 8 Placers
Second Place: Albany “Purple Pride” Invite: 159.5 Pts. 9 Placers
Sixth Place: BBE “Jaguar” Invite: 97.5 Pts. 8 Placers
Seventh Place: South St. Paul “Pete Veldman” 93 Pts. 9 Placers
The Bulldogs have back from their 10-6 dual meet campaign five section place winners and seventeen with a great range of experience back. Look for the Bulldogs to improve on those dual meet numbers if they stay healthy thru the course of the season. They should make a strong challenge for conference honors. Lukas Paulson, Logan Jurek, Ethan Anderson, Jacob Berning, Kevin Andres, Kylen Rish and Jake Nelson should give them a great deal of balance and experience thru out their line up. They could make a strong challenge for nearly anyone in the section with the right matchups.
Returning Wrestlers:
Lukas Paulson 10th 29-10 2nd Section
Logan Jurek 12th 23-14 4th Section
Ethan Anderson 9th 22-10 3rd Section
Jacob Berning 12th 21-9 Injured
Kevin Andres 12th 18-15 6th Section
Kylen Rish 10th 14-13 3rd Section
Jake Nelson 11th 9-3 Injured
Conor Eickhoff 12th 12-15
Adam Jurek 8th 11-15
Mason Doucette 9th 10-8
Brayden Weber 10th 10-2
Lincoln Carlson 12th 8-20
Caden Deuall 10th 7-6
Alexandria Berglund 12th 4-4
Nick Goth 12th 4-19
Jacob Jurek 10th 3-6
Tyson Richer 8th 3-2
Reid Tripp 11th 3-15
Jon Lipinski 10th 1-1
Bennett Edling 10th 1-1
Dylan Weber 8th 1-2
Braeden Beutz 12th 1-8
Graduates:
Nick Radunz 26-8 4th Section
Blake Paulson 19-17 4th Section
EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES
Head Coach: Dan Berg
Assistant Coaches:
Heath Kramer
Jeff Forcier
Joe Holdvogt
1-20 Overall Duals 0-6 Central Minnesota
Five Section Place Winners/One State Qualifier
Eighth Place: SCM “Early Bird” Invite: 74 Pts. 7 Placers
Seventh Place: Litchfield “Dragon” Invite: 40 Pts. 4 Placers
Seventh Place: Willmar “Cardinal” Invite: 64 Pts. 7 Placers
Eighth Place: NYA “Central” Invite” 59 Pts. 8 Placers
Fifth Place: Alexandria “Big Ole” Invite” 78 Pts 5 Placers
Seventh Place: Paynesville “Bulldog” Invite: 51 Pts 6 Placers
Eighth Place: NLS “Wildcat” Invite” 72 Pts 7 Placers
Look for the Eagles of Eden Valley-Watkins to possibly make a challenge for one of those top four in this dual meet campaign. They will have five section place winners back, including one state qualifier. The Eagles should improve on their dual marks from last season. Look for them to move up in the conference standings. Taylor Ludwig (30-15 @ 126), Trevyn Ludwig, Zach Nistler and Ethan Kay should be their key leaders.
Returning Wrestlers:
Taylor Ludwig 11th 30-15 1st Section
Zach Nistler 11th 33-18 3rd Section
Trevyn Ludwig 12th 28-21 3rd Section/AC
Sam Nistler 8th 14-13
Ethan Kay 12th 19-28 3rd Section
Gavin Mathies 10th 9-18
Carter Mathies 10th 5-11 6th Section
Ryan Schueller 9th 2-7
Payton Thul 12th 4-32
Nick Stetzel 9th 2-2
Gavin Caron 8th 1-1
Ian Nistler 9th 1-2
Jackson Geislinger 9th 1-1
Graduates:
Matt Schindler Injured (112-53 Career)
Jack Bates 4-23
Aaron Holmberg 2-6
Cody Hunt 0-1
FOLEY FALCONS
Head Coach: Scott Gorecki
Assistant Coaches:
Evan Warnert
Mathias Baker
Chris Ratke
Dustin Gilyard
Taylor Lewandowski
The Falcons will have back five section place winners and fourteen others with a wide range of experience. Look for this young team to make great strides of improvement thru out the course of the season. They should make a strong challenge to defend those conference and section dual meet honors, in which should be competitive between several teams. They will have a difficult time challenging those great dual meet numbers from last season, but look for a good season from this young team. Michael Rothfork, Hunter Gorecki, Conner Thorsten and Levi Jacobson should be their key leaders thru out the season.
Returning Wrestlers:
Michael Rothfork 11th 24-18 3rd Section/AC
Conner Thorsten 11th 24-13 3rd Section/AC
Hunter Gorecki 10th 21-14 4th Section/AC
Levi Jacobson 9th 21-19 4th Section
Max Lefebvre 12th 22-16 5th Section/AC
Mark Dierkes 12th 16-11
Logan Thorsten 10th 13-15
Logan Kipka 12th 11-11
Carter Svihla 12th 8-15
Daniel Halverson 11th 7-7
Dylan Luithian 10th 6-12
Ethan Oswald 11th 5-6
Christian Halverson 12th 5-14
Evan Milejczak 10th 4-1
Sutherlin Schmit 11th 2-9
Greg Miller 10th 1-1
Max Hennen 11th 1-4
Mike Goulet 12th 1-0
Mike Moulszolf 10th 1-0
Graduates:
Mitch Trigg 47-3 1st Sec./2nd State/AC (130-24 Career)
Saylor Schmitt 26-2 1st Sec./2nd State (143-22 Career)
Nathan Garceau 36-5 1st Sec./4th StateAC (109-17 Career)
Cameron Kowitz 41-11 2nd Section/AC (41-11 Career)
John Dierkes 37-10 2nd Sec./2nd State/AC (110-53 Career)
Justin Henry 40-14 2nd Sec./2nd State/AC (81-53 Career)
Mitch Rothfork 32-11 2nd Section/AC (101-65 Career)
Alex Moulzlf 1-4
HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS
Head Coach: Logan Oellien
Assistant Coach:
Chad Emery
Junior High/Assistant Coach:
Jamey Koetter
3-13 Overall Duals 1-6 Central Minnesota
Six Section Placers
Ninth Place: Big Lake “Hornets” Invite: 64.5 Pts. 6 Placers
Ninth Place: Foley “Tom Keating” Invite: 37 Pts. 2 Placers
Ninth Place: Paynesville “Bulldogs” Invite: 26 Pts. 3 Placers
Tenth Place: BBE “Jaguar” Invite: 27 Pts. 2 Placers
The Huskies will have back six section place winners and six with a wide range of experience. This young team should make strides of improvement during the course of the season. If they can stay healthy they should improve on their dual meet numbers from last season. They could move up in the conference standings. Look for this crew to surprise someone along the way. Alex Lange, James Welle, Blake Sigler, Chase Boeckman and Tate Lange should be their leaders thru out the season.
Returning Wrestlers:
Alex Lange 11th 24-17 4th Section
James Welle 11th 22-13 5th Section
Blake Sigler 12th 19-17 4th Section
Chase Boeckman 11th 15-11
Tate Lange 10th 14-13 4th Section
Trent Sand 12th 9-14 6th Section
Brandon Doll 10th 6-11 6th Section
Cohl Clear 9th 5-8
Sam Harren 9th 5-8
Maxwell Secord 10th 5-9
Caleb Loomis 11th 2-4
Alex Welle 9th 1-3
KIMBALL AREA CUBS
Head Coach: David Joseph
Assistant Coaches:
Joe Anderson
Jesse Lesnau
Marcus Hamer
Quinten Berres
Jordan Joseph
Devon Kelley
7-15 Overall 3-3 Central Minnesota
Final Four Section 4A
Eleven Section Place Winners/Four State Qualifiers/One State Placer
Third Place Albany “Purple Pride” Invite: 154 Pts. 12 Placers
Fifth Place: GSL “Don Hall” Invite: 75 Pts. 9 Placers
Fourth Place: NLS “Wildcat” Invite: 113 Pts. 9 Placers
Eighth Place: Rogers “Holiday” Invite: 87.5 6 Placer
Seventh Place: Cannon Falls “Bombers” Invite: 87.5 Pts. 6 Placers
The Cubs of the Kimball Area should make a strong challenge for a top four spot in this dual meet campaign. Look for the Cubs to move up in the conference standings. Back from their 7-15 dual meet campaign, they have nine section place winners, including two state qualifiers and three with experience. Their key leaders will be returning state place winner; Zach Holtz (40-8 @ 145) earned fourth place state honors and Austin Donnay (16-27 @ 152). Section place winners; Alex Nelson, Carter Holtz and Cody Leither and Zack Schiefelbein. Zack did suffer an off season injury and may not be back.
Returning Wrestlers:
Zack Holtz 10th 40-8 1st Sec./4th State/AC
Michael Donnay 12th 26-17 3rd Section
Zack Schiefelbein 12th 25-21 4th Section
Alex Nelson 10th 23-21 3rd Section
Cody Leither 9th 16-22 4th Section
Austin Donnay 10th 16-27 2nd Section
Carter Holtz 9th 16-23 3rd Section
Brandon Guggisberg 10th 11-26 5th Section
Nicholas Bowen 9th 9-28 6th Section
Auston Hanon 9th 4-3
Brett Schiefelbein 8th 2-1
Caden Guggisberg 8th 1-1
Graduates:
Payton Schiefelbein 36-8 1st Section/AC (129-76 Career)
Ben Zipoy 30-7 2nd Section/AC (74-67 Career)
Jakob Zobeck 3-24
ROCORI SPARTANS
Head Coach: Dustin Kramer
Assistant Coaches:
Nate Humbert
Chuck Griffith
Junior High Assistants:
Grant Johnson
Nick Hoff
(Special note)
Paul Court has retired from coaching wrestling with 18 great years with the ROCORI Spartans.
10-11 Overall Duals 4-4 Central Lakes
Third Place: SCM “Early Bird” Invite: 146 Pts. 11 Placers
First Place: Minnewaska “Lakers” Invite: 184 Pts. 11 Placers
Fourth Place: Alexandria “Big Ole” Invite: 136 Pts. 11 Placers
The Spartans have back from their 10-11 dual meet campaign, three section place winners and ten with a wide range of experience. This young team should be looking to make a big improvement during the course of the season. They could challenge those dual meet numbers from last season. The Spartans could be a spoiler in both the Central Lakes Conference and the section dual meet campaign.
Returning Wrestlers:
Austin Moscho 9th 26-16 4th Section
Nate Evens 12th 17-17 5th Section
Gavin Winter 8th 17-15 6th Section
Ben Primus 11th 15-22
Brock Humbert 11th 13-20
James Mann 12th 13-18
Luke Hemmesch 9th 11-9
Trent Kerzmann 12th 7-11
Ben Hanson 10th 5-15
Henry Theis 10th 2-6
Braden Wood 9th 2-0
Mathew Goebel 8th 2-1
Ryan Kunz 10th 1-2
Graduates:
Max Court 23-14 4th Section/AC (88-61 Career)
Gunner Feldhege 25-6 Injured (138-59 Career)
Dylan Schafer 22-10 5th Section/AC (45-41 Career)
Zach Swanson 10-15
ROYALTON/UPSALA ROYALS
Head Coach: Terry Gorecki
Assistants Coaches:
Shane Fesenmaier
Mariano Portillo
Brett Louden
Travis Holm
Kevin Hines
Charley Rudy
14-9 Overall Duals 3-2 Park Region
Section 7A Runner Ups
Thirteen Section Placers/Six State Qualifiers/Three State Placers
Second Place: Ogilvie “Lions” Invite: 201 Pts. 13 Placers
Fifth Place: Maple Grove “Crimson” Invite: 130.5 Pts. 9 Placers
Fifth Place: Andover “Husky” Invite: 105 Pts. 7 Placers
Third Place: HLWW “Lakers” Invite: 142.5 Pts. 10 Placers
Second Place: Royalton “Royal” Duals: 2-1
Sixth Place: Park Region Conference: 124 Pts. 9 Placers
The Royals of Royalton/Upsala should move up in the conference standings. Look for the Royals to make a strong challenge for a top four spot in this dual meet campaign. If they can stay healthy thru out, they could challenge for another championship match up. They have back from 14-9 dual meet campaign, that was filled with injuries to key wrestlers. They have nine section place winners, including two state qualifiers, of which one earned state honors and six with a win range of experience. Jackson Held (43-6 @ 160) earned fourth place honors and Jacob Leibold (31-16 @ 120) was a state qualifier. Damion Theisen (34-14), Sam Costanzo (17-12), Wyatt Lahr (16-24) and Mason Novitzki (19-16) should be their key leaders thru out the season. They did graduate six last spring, including four section place winners, of which three were state qualifiers and two earned state honors
Returning Wrestlers:
Jackson Held 12th 43-6 1st Sec./4th State/AC
Damion Theisen 12th 31-16 5th Section/AC
Jacob Leibold 9th 31-16 2nd Section/AC
Brady Conrad 10th 21-24 5th Section
Sam Costanzo 12th 17-12 4th Section
Will Gorecki 8th 19-27 4th Section
Mason Novitzki 10th 19-16 4th Section
Gabe Gorecki 9th 18-16 6th Section
Wyatt Lahr 12th 16-24 3rd Section
Aaron Block 10th 7-14
Gavin Sowada 11th 4-9
Gage Louden 11th 4-13
Max Lange 8th 3-5
Tyson Leners 8th 2-3
Brock Costanzo 8th 1-1
Graduates:
Jason Kasella 42-2 1st Sec./2nd State/AC (110-22 Career)
Marshall Meehl 29-13 1st. Sec./5th State/AC
Lyle Zimmerman 22-10 2nd Section
Cole Wentland 4-3 3rd Section (Injured)
Phillip Kroll 10-13
Dalton Lauden 7-3 Injured
- CLOUD TECH TIGERS/CATHEDRAL HIGH SCHOOL/GRANITE CITY BAPTIST/ST. CLOUD APOLLO HIGH SCHOOL COOP
Head Coach: Bob Boeck
Assistant Coaches:
Dale Wahnschaffe,
Ross Lefebvre
Brad Salveson
Randy Dorn
Tony Kenning
Mitch Voigt
13-5 Overall Duals 6-1 Central Lakes
Final Four Section 8AAA
Ten Section Placers/Five State Qualifiers/Four State Placers
Second Place: Willmar “Cardinal Classic” Invite: 217 Pts. 14 Placers
Fifth Place: STMA “Knights” Invite” 157 Pts. 12 Placers
Ninth Place: Fargo “Rumble on The Red” Invite: 107 Pts. 3 Placers
Third Place: Foley “Tom Keating Memorial” Invite: 149 Pts. 10 Placers
Nineteenth Place: Mn. Christmas Invite: 82.5 Pts. 2 Placers
First Place: Rogers “Royal Rumble” Duals: (3-0)
Second Place: Orono “Spartan” Invite: 184 Pts. 9 Placers
The Tigers have back from their 13-5 dual meet campaign four section place winners, including a state qualifier that earned a medal. They also return a dozen with a wide range of experience. Look for this team to make great strides of improvement over the course of the season. They could challenge for Central Lakes Conference honors, if they get their weights spread out and stay healthy. The Tigers should challenge for one of the top four spots in this section dual meet campaign. Isaiah Green, Taylor Hugg, Drew Kiffmeyer and Aaron Voight should be their key leaders thru out the season.
Returning Wrestlers:
Isaiah Green 11th 33-9 2nd Sec./5th State
Taylor Hugg 11th 25-11 4th Section/AC
Drew Kiffmeyer 12th 24-16 3rd Section/AC
Tyler Zachman 12th 16-19
Aaron Voight 11th 12-10 6th Section
Nick Hamak 9th 7-13
Payton Christianson 12th 7-4
Jack Latterell 11th 6-12
Ramos Santiago Federico 10th 7-11
Drevion Hemmingway 11th 6-10
Logan Hanson 11th 4-6
Aiden Orth 8th 3-4
Preston Garceau 12th 2-3
Rheave Danford 10th 1-4
Mason Thompson 11th 1-2
Trey Toenjes 10th 1-7
Isaac Erickson-Thoemek 12th 18-24 6th Section
Carlos Agee 11th 16-19
Trevor Schroeder 11th 16-23
Mahamat Hissein 10th 4-18
Jordan Fretty 12th 3-12
Brett Kayles 11th 2-14
Jacob Onofrey 12th 1-9 6th Section
Graduates:
Austin Brenner 44-4 1st Sec./2nd State/AC (205-46 Career
Dallas Hooper 40-10 1st Sec./4th State/AC (129-39 Career
Graham Nistler 39-12 2nd Section/AC (134-56 Career
Alex Kern 29-8 1st Sec./5th State (115-37 Career
Jayden Sundstrom 27-15 3rd Section/AC (76-66 Career)
Luka Rajkic 27-11 All Conference (58-43 Career)
SARTELL/ST. STEPEHN SABRES
Head Coach: Cody Olson
Assistant Coaches:
Noel Meyer
Beau Penk
Josh Halicke
Josh Stewart
Cory Luke
Logan Adnak
Jeff Stang
Vince Burr
9-13 Overall Duals 4-4 Central Lakes
Eight Section Placers/Three State Qualifiers/One State Place Winner
Third Place: Big Lake “Hornet” Invite: 149 Pts. 10 Placers
Fourth Place: SCM “Early Bird” Invite: 131.5 Pts. 10 Placers
Ninth Place: Redwood “River Riot” Invite: 97 Pts. 4 Placers
Second Place: Paynesville “Bulldog” Invite: 181.5 Pts. 12 Placers
The Sabres will have back six section place winners, including three state qualifiers, of which one earned a state medal. They will also return ten with a wide range of experience. Look for the Sabres to make steady improvement over the course of the season. They should challenge their dual meet numbers from last season. If they get their weights spread out, they should have a pretty balanced team. Look for the Sabres to be a possible spoiler in the Central Lakes Conference. They should make a challenge for a top four spot in this dual meet campaign. Cole Fibranz, Jackson Penk, Nick Pelach, Sam Fernholz and Dylan Enriquez should be their key leaders thru out the season
Returning Wrestlers:
Cole Fibranz 12th 43-2 1st Sec./3rd State/AC
Jackson Penk 12th 41-10 2nd Section/AC
Nick Pelach 12th 32-10 2nd Section/AC
Sam Fernholz 11th 26-17 5th Section
Dylan Enriquez 9th 25-14 5th Section
Jack Engle 11th 20-22 5th Section
Dylan Gerdes 11th 11-27
Andy Heckman 11th 10-5
Austin Frauenholtz 10th 8-25
Ashton Lipinski 9th 7-14
Avery Kouba 10th 4-19
Alex Moritz 12th 4-21
Matthew LIndstrom 12th 2-23
Tim Stephens 12th 1-6
Cody Neitzke 12th 1-12
Dutch Norby 10th 1-2
Graduates:
Patrick Hesse 19-23 6th Section (50 Wins)
Nick Daffinrud 3-13
Bryan Hanna 2-1
SAUK RAPIDS/RICE STORM
Head Coach: Cole Wilson
Enrollment: 1182
Conference: Central Lakes
Section 8AAA
Assistant Coaches:
Cole Wilson
Derik Gilbertson
Zach Brown
Scott McCabe
Heath Wilson
16-9 Overall Duals 4-4 Central Lakes
Five Section Place Winners/One State Qualifier
Seventh Place: STMA “Knights” Invite: 56 Pts. 5 Placers
Fourth Place: Shakopee “Saber” Invite: 136.5 Pts. 6 Placers
First Place: Richfield “Charley Turner” Duals: (3-0)
Sixth Place: Cannon Falls “Bomber” Invite: 92 Pts. 5 Placers
Fifth Place: SCT “Kiffmeyer” Duals:
Seventh Place: Eastview “Lightning” Invite: 88 Pts. 10 Placers
The Storm will have back from their good 16-9 dual meet campaign three section place winners, including one state qualifier and ten others with a great deal of experience. Look for this young team to make big strides of improvement during the course of the season. They could challenge their dual meet numbers from last year. Look for them to make a challenge for a top four spot in this section dual meet campaign. Jared Spohn, Andrew Wollok and Marcus Santillana should give them good leadership thru out the season.
Returning Wrestlers:
Jared Spohn 11th 37-4 1st Section/AC
Andrew Wollok 10th 28-11 6th Section/AC
Marcus Santillana 12th 22-22 5th Section/AC
Ben Konz 11th 17-12
Ben Gilbertson 11th 16-14
Peyton Olson 9th 16-12
Cole Ackerman 9th 16-15
Jacob Ackerman 12th 10-6
Dante Haywood 8th 10-6
Darrius Robinson 12th 7-10
Matt Krepp 10th 4-19
Jacob Weber 12th 7-10
Joey Hoeschen 10th 2-8
Graduates:
Andrew Syvertson 21-9 4th Section
Zach Spohn 14-7 Injured (77-22 Career)
Gage Donovan 9-26 6th Section
Brent Nelson 5-10
Sam Stallmach 1-12
Tyler Och 1-8
PRESEASON RANKINGS
CLASS AAA
SARTELL/ST. STEPHEN SABRES
No. 10 Dylan Enriquez 106 LBS 9th
No. 4 Jackson Penk 132 LBS 12th
No. 3 Nick Pelach 138 LBS 12th
No. 2 Cole Fibranz 220 LBS 12th
- CLOUD TECH TIGERS
No. 5 Isaiah Green 220 LBS 11
SAUK RAPIDS/RICE STORM
No. 7 Jared Spohn 120 LBS 11th
CLASS AA
No. 6 FOLEY FALCONS
No. 10 Mark Dierkes 145 LBS 12th
No. 7 Conor Thorsten 160 LBS 11
No. 9 Hunter Gorecki 195 LBS 10
BECKER BULLDOGS
No. 10 Lukas Paulson 138 LBS 10th
ALBANY HUSKIES
No. 2 Gabe Zierden 195 LBS 12
CLASS A
ROYALTON/UPSALA ROYALS
No. 3 Jackson Held 170 LBS 12th
KIMBALL AREA CUBS
No. 8 Zack Holtz 152 LBS 10th
EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES
No. 8 Taylor Ludwig 132 LBS 11th
UPCOMING EVENTS:
(Friday)
November 30
BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA “Jaguar” Invitational (2:30)
Teams: Annandale/Maple Lake Lightning, Benson Braves, Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Holdingford Huskers, Morris Area Tigers, New London-Spicer Wildcats, Ortonville Trojans, Redwood Valley/River Valley Cardinals, Willmar Cardinals, Quad County Cobras, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars
MELROSE “EARLY BIRD” Invitational (2:00)
Teams: Albany Huskies, Bemidji Lumberjacks, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg Fighting Saints, Osakis, Silverstreaks, Sauk Centre/Melrose, Rocori Spartans, Sartell Sabres, Spectrum Sting
BECKER “Bulldog” Quadrangular (5:00)
Teams: Monticello Magic, Pine City/Hinckley-Finlayson Dragons and St. Agnes Aggies
(Saturday)
December 1st
- MICHAEL-ALBERTVILLE “Knights” Invitational (9:30)
Teams: Delano Tigers, Dassel Cokato Chargers, Elk River Elks, Forest Lake Rangers, Irondale Knights, Perham Yellow Jackets, Robbinsdale Cooper Hawks, Sauk Rapids/Rice Storm, St. Cloud Tech Tigers, Waconia Wildcats, St. Michael-Albertville Knights
LITCHFIELD Dragons Invitational (10:00)
Teams: Alexandria Cardinals, Hutchinson Tigers, Milaca Wolves, Totino Grace Eagles, Minneota Vikings, Monticello Magic, Litchfield Dragons
GLENCOE-SILVER LAKE “Don Hall” Invitational (9:30)
Teams: Watertown-Mayer Royals, Bold Warriors, Howard Lake/Waverly/Winsted Lakers, LeSueur-Henderson Giants, Kimball Area Cubs, New Ulm Eagles, St. Clair Cyclones, Trinity At River Edge Tri-Hawks, Windom/Mountain Lake Cobras, Zumbrota-Mazeppa Cougars and Glencoe-Silver Lake Panthers
CHISAGO LAKES “WILDCAT” Duals (9:00)
Teams: Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets, Centennial Cougars, Foley Falcons, Hibbing Bluejackets, Kenyon-Wanamingo Knights, Little Falls Flyers, Chisago Lakes Wildcats
EDINA Hornets Invitational (9:00)
Teams: Farmington Tigers, Grand Rapids Thundhawks, Lake City Tigers, Royatlon/Upsala Royals, Sibley East Wolverines, Spectrum Sting, St. Thomas Cadets, Edina Hornets
Tuesday
December 4th
FOLEY “Falcons” Triangular (5:00)
Teams: Annandale/Maple Lake Lightning, Big Lake Hornets, Foley Falcons
LITTLE FALLS “Flyers” Triangular (5:00)
Teams: Albany Huskies, Little Falls Flyers, Rocori Spartans
Thursday
December 6th
WILLMAR “Cardinals” Double Dual
Teams: Willmar Cardinals, Sauk Rapids/Rice Storm, St. Cloud Tech Tigers
St. Cloud Tech vs. Willmar 6:00
Sauk Rapids/Rice vs. Willmar 7:30
ATWATER-COSMOS-GROVE CITY “Falcons Triangular (5:00)
Kimball Area Cubs vs. ACGC Falcons (5:00)
BOLD Warriors vs Kimball Area Cubs (6:30)
BOLD Warriors vs. ACGC Falcons (8:00)dn