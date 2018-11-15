Area Wrestling Preview And Upcoming Schedule

WRESTLING REPORT

We will include from the Central Lakes Conference: Sartell Sabres, Sauk Rapids Storm, St. Cloud Tech Tigers and Rocori Spartans. From the Granite Ridge Conference: Albany Huskies, Becker Bulldogs and the Foley Falcons. From the Park Region Conference the Royalton/Uspala Royals and from the Central Minnesota Conference the Eden Valley Watkins Eagles, Kimball Area Cubs and Holdingford Huskers.

Will bring you the individual results of the duals and Individual tournaments of all eleven teams. Also the list of upcoming of events, current state ratings and conference standings. You can get more of your wrestling news and results at www.theguillotine.com and more info on our local teams on my blog site: https://minnesotamatrats.wordpress.com for more on Section and Conference previews and Bi-weekly columns thru out the season.

ALBANY HUSKIES

Head Coach: Alex Evan

Assistant Coaches:

Adam Tate

Brady Nelson

Simon Bryce

Jr. High Coaches : (Special Note: Two former head coaches working with JH!)

Dan Anderson

Maury Meyer

8-12 Overall Duals 3-3 Granite Ridge

Section one placer/ One State Qualifier/One State Placer

Second Place: Big Lake “Hornet” Invite: 168.5 Pts. 11 Placers

Fifth Place: SCM Invite: 108 Pts. 9 Placers

Seventh Place: BBE “Jaguar” Invite: 95 Pts. 7 Placers

Third Place: NLS “Wildcat” Invite: 125 Pts. 10 Placers

Fourth Place: Albany “Purple Pride” Invite: 116 Pts. 11 Placers

The Huskies have back three section place winners, including a state place winner and nine with a range of experience. They posted 8-12 dual meet marks last season, with this young lineup they could possibly challenge those marks. They should continue to make strides of improvement thru the course of the season. Look for some up their middle school wrestlers to move up. Gabe Zierden, two time state medal winner, William Mergen, Dustin Schmitt and Riley Rakotz should be their key leaders thru out the season.

Returning Wrestlers:

Gabe Zierden 12 th 38-1 1 st Sec./2nd State/AC

William Mergen 10 th 22-17 6 th Section/AC

Dustin Schmitt 11 th 20-19 4 th Section/AC

Riley Rakotz 11 th 17-15

Connor Winkels 10 th 10-22

Will Blattner 11 th 5-11

Carter Fish 12 th 6-29

Hunter Tate 9 th 3-11

Peyton Linn 11 th 2-12

Declan Crumley 9 th 2-13

Tate Hofforth 10 th 2-2

Devin Hanson 8 th 1-6

Graduates:

Marvin Stang 29-6 3 rd Section/AC (62-21 Career)

Austin Olmscheid 27-11 5 th Section/AC (42-33 Career)

Owen Meyer 19-18 5 th Section

Javier Solis 16-24 6 th Section

Logan Kittleson 8-14

Rafael Salis 3-11

BECKER BULLDOG

Head Coach: Matt Aho

Assistant Coaches:

Jeff Zimmer

Dustin Weege

Daniel Rooney

Luke Salzer

Jaydon Grommersch

10-6 Overall Duals 5-1 Granite Ridge

Eight Section Placers/ One State Qualifier

Second Place: Rogers “Holiday Matness” Invite: 139.5 Pts. 9 Placers

Fourth Place: CL “Takedown Cancer” Invite: 89 Pts. 7 Placers

Fifth Place: Delano “Tigers” Invite: 138.5 Pts. 8 Placers

Second Place: Albany “Purple Pride” Invite: 159.5 Pts. 9 Placers

Sixth Place: BBE “Jaguar” Invite: 97.5 Pts. 8 Placers

Seventh Place: South St. Paul “Pete Veldman” 93 Pts. 9 Placers

The Bulldogs have back from their 10-6 dual meet campaign five section place winners and seventeen with a great range of experience back. Look for the Bulldogs to improve on those dual meet numbers if they stay healthy thru the course of the season. They should make a strong challenge for conference honors. Lukas Paulson, Logan Jurek, Ethan Anderson, Jacob Berning, Kevin Andres, Kylen Rish and Jake Nelson should give them a great deal of balance and experience thru out their line up. They could make a strong challenge for nearly anyone in the section with the right matchups.

Returning Wrestlers:

Lukas Paulson 10 th 29-10 2 nd Section

Logan Jurek 12 th 23-14 4 th Section

Ethan Anderson 9 th 22-10 3 rd Section

Jacob Berning 12 th 21-9 Injured

Kevin Andres 12 th 18-15 6 th Section

Kylen Rish 10 th 14-13 3 rd Section

Jake Nelson 11 th 9-3 Injured

Conor Eickhoff 12 th 12-15

Adam Jurek 8 th 11-15

Mason Doucette 9 th 10-8

Brayden Weber 10 th 10-2

Lincoln Carlson 12 th 8-20

Caden Deuall 10 th 7-6

Alexandria Berglund 12 th 4-4

Nick Goth 12 th 4-19

Jacob Jurek 10 th 3-6

Tyson Richer 8 th 3-2

Reid Tripp 11 th 3-15

Jon Lipinski 10 th 1-1

Bennett Edling 10 th 1-1

Dylan Weber 8 th 1-2

Braeden Beutz 12 th 1-8

Graduates:

Nick Radunz 26-8 4 th Section

Blake Paulson 19-17 4 th Section

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES

Head Coach: Dan Berg

Assistant Coaches:

Heath Kramer

Jeff Forcier

Joe Holdvogt

1-20 Overall Duals 0-6 Central Minnesota

Five Section Place Winners/One State Qualifier

Eighth Place: SCM “Early Bird” Invite: 74 Pts. 7 Placers

Seventh Place: Litchfield “Dragon” Invite: 40 Pts. 4 Placers

Seventh Place: Willmar “Cardinal” Invite: 64 Pts. 7 Placers

Eighth Place: NYA “Central” Invite” 59 Pts. 8 Placers

Fifth Place: Alexandria “Big Ole” Invite” 78 Pts 5 Placers

Seventh Place: Paynesville “Bulldog” Invite: 51 Pts 6 Placers

Eighth Place: NLS “Wildcat” Invite” 72 Pts 7 Placers

Look for the Eagles of Eden Valley-Watkins to possibly make a challenge for one of those top four in this dual meet campaign. They will have five section place winners back, including one state qualifier. The Eagles should improve on their dual marks from last season. Look for them to move up in the conference standings. Taylor Ludwig (30-15 @ 126), Trevyn Ludwig, Zach Nistler and Ethan Kay should be their key leaders.

Returning Wrestlers:

Taylor Ludwig 11 th 30-15 1 st Section

Zach Nistler 11 th 33-18 3 rd Section

Trevyn Ludwig 12 th 28-21 3 rd Section/AC

Sam Nistler 8 th 14-13

Ethan Kay 12 th 19-28 3 rd Section

Gavin Mathies 10 th 9-18

Carter Mathies 10 th 5-11 6 th Section

Ryan Schueller 9 th 2-7

Payton Thul 12 th 4-32

Nick Stetzel 9 th 2-2

Gavin Caron 8 th 1-1

Ian Nistler 9 th 1-2

Jackson Geislinger 9 th 1-1

Graduates:

Matt Schindler Injured (112-53 Career)

Jack Bates 4-23

Aaron Holmberg 2-6

Cody Hunt 0-1

FOLEY FALCONS

Head Coach: Scott Gorecki

Assistant Coaches:

Evan Warnert

Mathias Baker

Chris Ratke

Dustin Gilyard

Taylor Lewandowski

The Falcons will have back five section place winners and fourteen others with a wide range of experience. Look for this young team to make great strides of improvement thru out the course of the season. They should make a strong challenge to defend those conference and section dual meet honors, in which should be competitive between several teams. They will have a difficult time challenging those great dual meet numbers from last season, but look for a good season from this young team. Michael Rothfork, Hunter Gorecki, Conner Thorsten and Levi Jacobson should be their key leaders thru out the season.

Returning Wrestlers:

Michael Rothfork 11 th 24-18 3 rd Section/AC

Conner Thorsten 11 th 24-13 3 rd Section/AC

Hunter Gorecki 10 th 21-14 4 th Section/AC

Levi Jacobson 9 th 21-19 4 th Section

Max Lefebvre 12 th 22-16 5 th Section/AC

Mark Dierkes 12 th 16-11

Logan Thorsten 10 th 13-15

Logan Kipka 12 th 11-11

Carter Svihla 12 th 8-15

Daniel Halverson 11 th 7-7

Dylan Luithian 10 th 6-12

Ethan Oswald 11 th 5-6

Christian Halverson 12 th 5-14

Evan Milejczak 10 th 4-1

Sutherlin Schmit 11 th 2-9

Greg Miller 10 th 1-1

Max Hennen 11 th 1-4

Mike Goulet 12 th 1-0

Mike Moulszolf 10 th 1-0

Graduates:

Mitch Trigg 47-3 1 st Sec./2nd State/AC (130-24 Career)

Saylor Schmitt 26-2 1 st Sec./2nd State (143-22 Career)

Nathan Garceau 36-5 1 st Sec./4th StateAC (109-17 Career)

Cameron Kowitz 41-11 2 nd Section/AC (41-11 Career)

John Dierkes 37-10 2 nd Sec./2nd State/AC (110-53 Career)

Justin Henry 40-14 2 nd Sec./2nd State/AC (81-53 Career)

Mitch Rothfork 32-11 2 nd Section/AC (101-65 Career)

Alex Moulzlf 1-4

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS

Head Coach: Logan Oellien

Assistant Coach :

Chad Emery

Junior High/Assistant Coach:

Jamey Koetter

3-13 Overall Duals 1-6 Central Minnesota

Six Section Placers

Ninth Place: Big Lake “Hornets” Invite: 64.5 Pts. 6 Placers

Ninth Place: Foley “Tom Keating” Invite: 37 Pts. 2 Placers

Ninth Place: Paynesville “Bulldogs” Invite: 26 Pts. 3 Placers

Tenth Place: BBE “Jaguar” Invite: 27 Pts. 2 Placers

The Huskies will have back six section place winners and six with a wide range of experience. This young team should make strides of improvement during the course of the season. If they can stay healthy they should improve on their dual meet numbers from last season. They could move up in the conference standings. Look for this crew to surprise someone along the way. Alex Lange, James Welle, Blake Sigler, Chase Boeckman and Tate Lange should be their leaders thru out the season.

Returning Wrestlers:

Alex Lange 11 th 24-17 4 th Section

James Welle 11 th 22-13 5 th Section

Blake Sigler 12 th 19-17 4 th Section

Chase Boeckman 11 th 15-11

Tate Lange 10 th 14-13 4 th Section

Trent Sand 12 th 9-14 6 th Section

Brandon Doll 10 th 6-11 6 th Section

Cohl Clear 9 th 5-8

Sam Harren 9 th 5-8

Maxwell Secord 10 th 5-9

Caleb Loomis 11 th 2-4

Alex Welle 9 th 1-3

KIMBALL AREA CUBS

Head Coach: David Joseph

Assistant Coaches:

Joe Anderson

Jesse Lesnau

Marcus Hamer

Quinten Berres

Jordan Joseph

Devon Kelley

7-15 Overall 3-3 Central Minnesota

Final Four Section 4A

Eleven Section Place Winners/Four State Qualifiers/One State Placer

Third Place Albany “Purple Pride” Invite: 154 Pts. 12 Placers

Fifth Place: GSL “Don Hall” Invite: 75 Pts. 9 Placers

Fourth Place: NLS “Wildcat” Invite: 113 Pts. 9 Placers

Eighth Place: Rogers “Holiday” Invite: 87.5 6 Placer

Seventh Place: Cannon Falls “Bombers” Invite: 87.5 Pts. 6 Placers

The Cubs of the Kimball Area should make a strong challenge for a top four spot in this dual meet campaign. Look for the Cubs to move up in the conference standings. Back from their 7-15 dual meet campaign, they have nine section place winners, including two state qualifiers and three with experience. Their key leaders will be returning state place winner; Zach Holtz (40-8 @ 145) earned fourth place state honors and Austin Donnay (16-27 @ 152). Section place winners; Alex Nelson, Carter Holtz and Cody Leither and Zack Schiefelbein. Zack did suffer an off season injury and may not be back.

Returning Wrestlers:

Zack Holtz 10 th 40-8 1 st Sec./4th State/AC

Michael Donnay 12 th 26-17 3 rd Section

Zack Schiefelbein 12 th 25-21 4 th Section

Alex Nelson 10 th 23-21 3 rd Section

Cody Leither 9 th 16-22 4 th Section

Austin Donnay 10 th 16-27 2 nd Section

Carter Holtz 9 th 16-23 3 rd Section

Brandon Guggisberg 10 th 11-26 5 th Section

Nicholas Bowen 9 th 9-28 6 th Section

Auston Hanon 9 th 4-3

Brett Schiefelbein 8 th 2-1

Caden Guggisberg 8 th 1-1

Graduates:

Payton Schiefelbein 36-8 1 st Section/AC (129-76 Career)

Ben Zipoy 30-7 2 nd Section/AC (74-67 Career)

Jakob Zobeck 3-24

ROCORI SPARTANS

Head Coach: Dustin Kramer

Assistant Coaches:

Nate Humbert

Chuck Griffith

Junior High Assistants:

Grant Johnson

Nick Hoff

(Special note)

Paul Court has retired from coaching wrestling with 18 great years with the ROCORI Spartans.

10-11 Overall Duals 4-4 Central Lakes

Third Place: SCM “Early Bird” Invite: 146 Pts. 11 Placers

First Place: Minnewaska “Lakers” Invite: 184 Pts. 11 Placers

Fourth Place: Alexandria “Big Ole” Invite: 136 Pts. 11 Placers

The Spartans have back from their 10-11 dual meet campaign, three section place winners and ten with a wide range of experience. This young team should be looking to make a big improvement during the course of the season. They could challenge those dual meet numbers from last season. The Spartans could be a spoiler in both the Central Lakes Conference and the section dual meet campaign.

Returning Wrestlers:

Austin Moscho 9 th 26-16 4 th Section

Nate Evens 12 th 17-17 5 th Section

Gavin Winter 8 th 17-15 6 th Section

Ben Primus 11 th 15-22

Brock Humbert 11 th 13-20

James Mann 12 th 13-18

Luke Hemmesch 9 th 11-9

Trent Kerzmann 12 th 7-11

Ben Hanson 10 th 5-15

Henry Theis 10 th 2-6

Braden Wood 9 th 2-0

Mathew Goebel 8 th 2-1

Ryan Kunz 10 th 1-2

Graduates:

Max Court 23-14 4 th Section/AC (88-61 Career)

Gunner Feldhege 25-6 Injured (138-59 Career)

Dylan Schafer 22-10 5 th Section/AC (45-41 Career)

Zach Swanson 10-15

ROYALTON/UPSALA ROYALS

Head Coach: Terry Gorecki

Assistants Coaches:

Shane Fesenmaier

Mariano Portillo

Brett Louden

Travis Holm

Kevin Hines

Charley Rudy

14-9 Overall Duals 3-2 Park Region

Section 7A Runner Ups

Thirteen Section Placers/Six State Qualifiers/Three State Placers

Second Place: Ogilvie “Lions” Invite: 201 Pts. 13 Placers

Fifth Place: Maple Grove “Crimson” Invite: 130.5 Pts. 9 Placers

Fifth Place: Andover “Husky” Invite: 105 Pts. 7 Placers

Third Place: HLWW “Lakers” Invite: 142.5 Pts. 10 Placers

Second Place: Royalton “Royal” Duals: 2-1

Sixth Place: Park Region Conference: 124 Pts. 9 Placers

The Royals of Royalton/Upsala should move up in the conference standings. Look for the Royals to make a strong challenge for a top four spot in this dual meet campaign. If they can stay healthy thru out, they could challenge for another championship match up. They have back from 14-9 dual meet campaign, that was filled with injuries to key wrestlers. They have nine section place winners, including two state qualifiers, of which one earned state honors and six with a win range of experience. Jackson Held (43-6 @ 160) earned fourth place honors and Jacob Leibold (31-16 @ 120) was a state qualifier. Damion Theisen (34-14), Sam Costanzo (17-12), Wyatt Lahr (16-24) and Mason Novitzki (19-16) should be their key leaders thru out the season. They did graduate six last spring, including four section place winners, of which three were state qualifiers and two earned state honors

Returning Wrestlers:

Jackson Held 12 th 43-6 1 st Sec./4th State/AC

Damion Theisen 12 th 31-16 5 th Section/AC

Jacob Leibold 9 th 31-16 2 nd Section/AC

Brady Conrad 10 th 21-24 5 th Section

Sam Costanzo 12 th 17-12 4 th Section

Will Gorecki 8 th 19-27 4 th Section

Mason Novitzki 10 th 19-16 4 th Section

Gabe Gorecki 9 th 18-16 6 th Section

Wyatt Lahr 12 th 16-24 3 rd Section

Aaron Block 10 th 7-14

Gavin Sowada 11 th 4-9

Gage Louden 11 th 4-13

Max Lange 8 th 3-5

Tyson Leners 8 th 2-3

Brock Costanzo 8 th 1-1

Graduates:

Jason Kasella 42-2 1 st Sec./2nd State/AC (110-22 Career)

Marshall Meehl 29-13 1st. Sec./5th State/AC

Lyle Zimmerman 22-10 2 nd Section

Cole Wentland 4-3 3 rd Section (Injured)

Phillip Kroll 10-13

Dalton Lauden 7-3 Injured

CLOUD TECH TIGERS/CATHEDRAL HIGH SCHOOL/GRANITE CITY BAPTIST/ST. CLOUD APOLLO HIGH SCHOOL COOP

Head Coach: Bob Boeck

Assistant Coaches:

Dale Wahnschaffe,

Ross Lefebvre

Brad Salveson

Randy Dorn

Tony Kenning

Mitch Voigt

13-5 Overall Duals 6-1 Central Lakes

Final Four Section 8AAA

Ten Section Placers/Five State Qualifiers/Four State Placers

Second Place: Willmar “Cardinal Classic” Invite: 217 Pts. 14 Placers

Fifth Place: STMA “Knights” Invite” 157 Pts. 12 Placers

Ninth Place: Fargo “Rumble on The Red” Invite: 107 Pts. 3 Placers

Third Place: Foley “Tom Keating Memorial” Invite: 149 Pts. 10 Placers

Nineteenth Place: Mn. Christmas Invite: 82.5 Pts. 2 Placers

First Place: Rogers “Royal Rumble” Duals: (3-0)

Second Place: Orono “Spartan” Invite: 184 Pts. 9 Placers

The Tigers have back from their 13-5 dual meet campaign four section place winners, including a state qualifier that earned a medal. They also return a dozen with a wide range of experience. Look for this team to make great strides of improvement over the course of the season. They could challenge for Central Lakes Conference honors, if they get their weights spread out and stay healthy. The Tigers should challenge for one of the top four spots in this section dual meet campaign. Isaiah Green, Taylor Hugg, Drew Kiffmeyer and Aaron Voight should be their key leaders thru out the season.

Returning Wrestlers:

Isaiah Green 11 th 33-9 2 nd Sec./5th State

Taylor Hugg 11 th 25-11 4 th Section/AC

Drew Kiffmeyer 12 th 24-16 3 rd Section/AC

Tyler Zachman 12 th 16-19

Aaron Voight 11 th 12-10 6 th Section

Nick Hamak 9 th 7-13

Payton Christianson 12 th 7-4

Jack Latterell 11 th 6-12

Ramos Santiago Federico 10 th 7-11

Drevion Hemmingway 11 th 6-10

Logan Hanson 11 th 4-6

Aiden Orth 8 th 3-4

Preston Garceau 12 th 2-3

Rheave Danford 10 th 1-4

Mason Thompson 11 th 1-2

Trey Toenjes 10 th 1-7

Isaac Erickson-Thoemek 12 th 18-24 6 th Section

Carlos Agee 11 th 16-19

Trevor Schroeder 11 th 16-23

Mahamat Hissein 10 th 4-18

Jordan Fretty 12 th 3-12

Brett Kayles 11 th 2-14

Jacob Onofrey 12 th 1-9 6 th Section

Graduates:

Austin Brenner 44-4 1 st Sec./2nd State/AC (205-46 Career

Dallas Hooper 40-10 1 st Sec./4th State/AC (129-39 Career

Graham Nistler 39-12 2 nd Section/AC (134-56 Career

Alex Kern 29-8 1 st Sec./5th State (115-37 Career

Jayden Sundstrom 27-15 3 rd Section/AC (76-66 Career)

Luka Rajkic 27-11 All Conference (58-43 Career)

Brett Kirchner 34-10 2 nd Section/AC

Zach Willard 19-23 5 th Section

Nick Gill 14-24 3 rd Section

Braxton Garceau 8-8

Dawson Welaski 2-6

SARTELL/ST. STEPEHN SABRES

Head Coach: Cody Olson

Assistant Coaches:

Noel Meyer

Beau Penk

Josh Halicke

Josh Stewart

Cory Luke

Logan Adnak

Jeff Stang

Vince Burr

9-13 Overall Duals 4-4 Central Lakes

Eight Section Placers/Three State Qualifiers/One State Place Winner

Third Place: Big Lake “Hornet” Invite: 149 Pts. 10 Placers

Fourth Place: SCM “Early Bird” Invite: 131.5 Pts. 10 Placers

Ninth Place: Redwood “River Riot” Invite: 97 Pts. 4 Placers

Second Place: Paynesville “Bulldog” Invite: 181.5 Pts. 12 Placers

The Sabres will have back six section place winners, including three state qualifiers, of which one earned a state medal. They will also return ten with a wide range of experience. Look for the Sabres to make steady improvement over the course of the season. They should challenge their dual meet numbers from last season. If they get their weights spread out, they should have a pretty balanced team. Look for the Sabres to be a possible spoiler in the Central Lakes Conference. They should make a challenge for a top four spot in this dual meet campaign. Cole Fibranz, Jackson Penk, Nick Pelach, Sam Fernholz and Dylan Enriquez should be their key leaders thru out the season

Returning Wrestlers:

Cole Fibranz 12 th 43-2 1 st Sec./3rd State/AC

Jackson Penk 12 th 41-10 2 nd Section/AC

Nick Pelach 12 th 32-10 2 nd Section/AC

Sam Fernholz 11 th 26-17 5 th Section

Dylan Enriquez 9 th 25-14 5 th Section

Jack Engle 11 th 20-22 5 th Section

Dylan Gerdes 11 th 11-27

Andy Heckman 11 th 10-5

Austin Frauenholtz 10 th 8-25

Ashton Lipinski 9 th 7-14

Avery Kouba 10 th 4-19

Alex Moritz 12 th 4-21

Matthew LIndstrom 12 th 2-23

Tim Stephens 12 th 1-6

Cody Neitzke 12 th 1-12

Dutch Norby 10 th 1-2

Graduates:

Patrick Hesse 19-23 6 th Section (50 Wins)

Nick Daffinrud 3-13

Bryan Hanna 2-1

SAUK RAPIDS/RICE STORM

Head Coach: Cole Wilson

Enrollment: 1182

Conference: Central Lakes

Section 8AAA

Assistant Coaches:

Cole Wilson

Derik Gilbertson

Zach Brown

Scott McCabe

Heath Wilson

16-9 Overall Duals 4-4 Central Lakes

Five Section Place Winners/One State Qualifier

Seventh Place: STMA “Knights” Invite: 56 Pts. 5 Placers

Fourth Place: Shakopee “Saber” Invite: 136.5 Pts. 6 Placers

First Place: Richfield “Charley Turner” Duals: (3-0)

Sixth Place: Cannon Falls “Bomber” Invite: 92 Pts. 5 Placers

Fifth Place: SCT “Kiffmeyer” Duals:

Seventh Place: Eastview “Lightning” Invite: 88 Pts. 10 Placers

The Storm will have back from their good 16-9 dual meet campaign three section place winners, including one state qualifier and ten others with a great deal of experience. Look for this young team to make big strides of improvement during the course of the season. They could challenge their dual meet numbers from last year. Look for them to make a challenge for a top four spot in this section dual meet campaign. Jared Spohn, Andrew Wollok and Marcus Santillana should give them good leadership thru out the season.

Returning Wrestlers:

Jared Spohn 11 th 37-4 1 st Section/AC

Andrew Wollok 10 th 28-11 6 th Section/AC

Marcus Santillana 12 th 22-22 5 th Section/AC

Ben Konz 11 th 17-12

Ben Gilbertson 11 th 16-14

Peyton Olson 9 th 16-12

Cole Ackerman 9 th 16-15

Jacob Ackerman 12 th 10-6

Dante Haywood 8 th 10-6

Darrius Robinson 12 th 7-10

Matt Krepp 10 th 4-19

Jacob Weber 12 th 7-10

Joey Hoeschen 10 th 2-8

Graduates:

Andrew Syvertson 21-9 4 th Section

Zach Spohn 14-7 Injured (77-22 Career)

Gage Donovan 9-26 6 th Section

Brent Nelson 5-10

Sam Stallmach 1-12

Tyler Och 1-8

PRESEASON RANKINGS

CLASS AAA

SARTELL/ST. STEPHEN SABRES

No. 10 Dylan Enriquez 106 LBS 9 th

No. 4 Jackson Penk 132 LBS 12 th

No. 3 Nick Pelach 138 LBS 12 th

No. 2 Cole Fibranz 220 LBS 12th

CLOUD TECH TIGERS

No. 5 Isaiah Green 220 LBS 11

SAUK RAPIDS/RICE STORM

No. 7 Jared Spohn 120 LBS 11 th

CLASS AA

No. 6 FOLEY FALCONS

No. 10 Mark Dierkes 145 LBS 12 th

No. 7 Conor Thorsten 160 LBS 11

No. 9 Hunter Gorecki 195 LBS 10

BECKER BULLDOGS

No. 10 Lukas Paulson 138 LBS 10th

ALBANY HUSKIES

No. 2 Gabe Zierden 195 LBS 12

CLASS A

ROYALTON/UPSALA ROYALS

No. 3 Jackson Held 170 LBS 12 th

KIMBALL AREA CUBS

No. 8 Zack Holtz 152 LBS 10 th

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES

No. 8 Taylor Ludwig 132 LBS 11th

UPCOMING EVENTS:

(Friday)

November 30

BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA “Jaguar” Invitational (2:30)

Teams: Annandale/Maple Lake Lightning, Benson Braves, Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Holdingford Huskers, Morris Area Tigers, New London-Spicer Wildcats, Ortonville Trojans, Redwood Valley/River Valley Cardinals, Willmar Cardinals, Quad County Cobras, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars

MELROSE “EARLY BIRD” Invitational (2:00)

Teams: Albany Huskies, Bemidji Lumberjacks, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg Fighting Saints, Osakis, Silverstreaks, Sauk Centre/Melrose, Rocori Spartans, Sartell Sabres, Spectrum Sting

BECKER “Bulldog” Quadrangular (5:00)

Teams: Monticello Magic, Pine City/Hinckley-Finlayson Dragons and St. Agnes Aggies

(Saturday)

December 1 st

MICHAEL-ALBERTVILLE “Knights” Invitational (9:30)

Teams: Delano Tigers, Dassel Cokato Chargers, Elk River Elks, Forest Lake Rangers, Irondale Knights, Perham Yellow Jackets, Robbinsdale Cooper Hawks, Sauk Rapids/Rice Storm, St. Cloud Tech Tigers, Waconia Wildcats, St. Michael-Albertville Knights

LITCHFIELD Dragons Invitational (10:00)

Teams: Alexandria Cardinals, Hutchinson Tigers, Milaca Wolves, Totino Grace Eagles, Minneota Vikings, Monticello Magic, Litchfield Dragons

GLENCOE-SILVER LAKE “Don Hall” Invitational (9:30)

Teams: Watertown-Mayer Royals, Bold Warriors, Howard Lake/Waverly/Winsted Lakers, LeSueur-Henderson Giants, Kimball Area Cubs, New Ulm Eagles, St. Clair Cyclones, Trinity At River Edge Tri-Hawks, Windom/Mountain Lake Cobras, Zumbrota-Mazeppa Cougars and Glencoe-Silver Lake Panthers

CHISAGO LAKES “WILDCAT” Duals (9:00)

Teams: Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets, Centennial Cougars, Foley Falcons, Hibbing Bluejackets, Kenyon-Wanamingo Knights, Little Falls Flyers, Chisago Lakes Wildcats

EDINA Hornets Invitational (9:00)

Teams: Farmington Tigers, Grand Rapids Thundhawks, Lake City Tigers, Royatlon/Upsala Royals, Sibley East Wolverines, Spectrum Sting, St. Thomas Cadets, Edina Hornets

Tuesday

December 4 th

FOLEY “Falcons” Triangular (5:00)

Teams: Annandale/Maple Lake Lightning, Big Lake Hornets, Foley Falcons

LITTLE FALLS “Flyers” Triangular (5:00)

Teams: Albany Huskies, Little Falls Flyers, Rocori Spartans

Thursday

December 6 th

WILLMAR “Cardinals” Double Dual

Teams: Willmar Cardinals, Sauk Rapids/Rice Storm, St. Cloud Tech Tigers

St. Cloud Tech vs. Willmar 6:00

Sauk Rapids/Rice vs. Willmar 7:30

ATWATER-COSMOS-GROVE CITY “Falcons Triangular (5:00)

Kimball Area Cubs vs. ACGC Falcons (5:00)

BOLD Warriors vs Kimball Area Cubs (6:30)

BOLD Warriors vs. ACGC Falcons (8:00)dn