Here are last night's high school boys' and girls' basketball finals:

(BOYS)

- St. Cloud Tech takes down Willmar 69-50

- St. Cloud Apollo ekes out Alexandria 57-56

- Monticello edges Sartell-St. Stephen 51-47

- Rocori beats Brainerd 57-46

- Sauk Rapids-Rice lights-out in 86-72 win over Fergus Falls

(GIRLS)

- Sartell-St. Stephen beats St. Cloud Cathedral 54-41