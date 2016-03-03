Area Golf Courses Ready for Earliest Season Opener This Weekend

ST. CLOUD -- Golf enthusiasts can dust off their clubs and hit the links.

Pine Ridge Golf Course in Sartell and Boulder Ridge Golf Course in St. Cloud are set to have their season opener this weekend.

Pine Ridge General Manager Frank Gruska says this marks the earliest opening he can remember.

"We're looking forward to it, most of the snow is gone. The greens will be kind of slow but it's going to be our earliest start I can remember so we are excited about it," says Gruska.

Last year both courses opened mid-March which Gruska says was the best year they've had for business.

He says most golf courses don't typically open until the second week in April so an early start is great for the sport.

"That's pretty much the secret, because if you lose them in the Spring you never get them back in the fall," says Gruska.