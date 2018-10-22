Local Boys Soccer Players Named To All State Teams

Four local soccer players were named to the Class A All-State team, with two Tech Tigers also being named to the Class AA All-State team.

Apollo boys soccer standout Logan Lommel was named to the Class A All-State team after a record-setting 2018 season with the Eagles.

Lommel, a senior, scored 25 goals on the season, the seventh-highest total in the state. He also added a state-high, and school record, 24 assists.

Apollo finished the regular season as Central Lakes Conference champions with a 13-2-2 record before falling to Sartell in a shootout during the section playoffs.

The Cathedral Crusaders also had a players named to the All State team in Class A, with McCray Drong named to the first team and Cole Tetrault named to the second team.

In Class AA, the Tech Tigers had a pair of players named All State. Senior Keyse Elmi was named to the first team, while Abdalla Hassan was named to the second team.