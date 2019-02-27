Apollo’s Lipp Named Section Coach Of The Year

Apollo Eagles girls basketball coach Jill Lipp was named the Section 5AAA Coach of the Year Wednesday afternoon. Lipp has led the Eagles to a 17-10 record so far this season, including a 5-3 mark in 5AAA.

Led by seniors Lariah Washington, Ashley Koepp and Jessica Timpane, the Eagles have posted a five-win improvement over last year's 12-14 finish.

The fourth-seeded Eagles topped #5 Monticello 62-40 Tuesday night in the opening round of the section playoffs. Apollo will take on Willmar Saturday night in Buffalo.