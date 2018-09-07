Apollo Wins A Close One Friday

Saint Cloud -- Apollo wins on a clutch kick with four seconds left to take the win over ROCORI 17-14.

At halftime the score of the football game was a tight one at 0-0 after two quarters of play. Both teams showing how great their defense's are early on by making some key stops.

It wouldn't take long for one team to score in the third quarter. ROCORI's wide receiver Andrew Anderson caught a reception for 51 yards from quarterback Jack Steil to help set up a 1 yard touchdown run by running back Matt Koshiol to take the lead 8-0 after a successful two point conversion. Later in the third quarter ROCORI would add to their lead with a 46 yard touchdown run by Matt Koshiol to make the score 14-0 heading into the fourth quarter.

Early in the fourth quarter Apollo was in ROCORI's red zone for the third time in the game and they were looking to punch it in for the first time. Apollo's quarterback Neal Benson hit wide receiver Lukas Theisen for a 9 yard touchdown pass and with a successful extra point Apollo cut ROCORI'S lead 14-7. Late in the fourth quarter Apollo was rolling again and Benson connected with Jalyn Williams for a 18 yard touchdown reception and with the extra point they tied the game at 14-14.

With less then a minute left in the game Apollo had the ball on ROCORI's 32 yard line. After a couple of big time plays Apollo had the ball with four seconds left and it set up kicker John Blommel to hit a 27 yard field to end the game. Final score Apollo 17 and ROCORI 14. With the loss ROCORI moves to 0-2 on the season and will play host to Becker next Friday. With the win Apollo moves to 1-1 on the young season and will play host to Sartell-St. Stephen next Friday.

ROCORI's quarterback Jack Steil finishes the game 11-20 for a 167 yards and 1 interception. He also had 12 carries for 52 yards. Apollo's quarterback Neal Benson finishes the game 14-25 for a 136 yards with 2 touchdowns. He also had 9 carries for 53 yards.

The player of the game was Apollo's quarterback Neal Benson.