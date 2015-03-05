Apollo Tops Breck In Overtime For First Tourney Win In School History [AUDIO]

The Apollo Eagles boys hockey team topped Breck 1-0 in overtime to cap an exhilarating evening at Xcel Energy Center. The Eagles advance to take on top-seeded Hermantown on Friday afternoon (1 PM, AM 1390 The Fan).

After a scoreless regulation, the Eagles got the game-winner from Brandon Bissett with 2:53 left in the first overtime. Gino Lucia gained the zone for Apollo before slinging the puck to a wide-open Bissett, who buried the puck to give Apollo their first-ever win in the state tournament.

After the game Bissett said it was always a dream of his to score a goal in the state tourney, which he grew up watching on TV.

Junior goaltender Nick Althaus earned the shutout for the Eagles with 25 saves while getting help from his defense, which blocked 25 shots.