Apollo Soccer Advances to Class A State Championship

The St. Cloud Apollo boys soccer team defeated Mankato West 1-0 Wednesday at St. Cloud State University's Husky Stadium to advance to the Class A State Championship game.

The Eagles got a 2nd half goal from junior Leighton Lommel at the 7:51 mark and that was enough to propel Apollo to the win.

Goalie Cooper Gray made a diving save of a Jacob Makela penalty shot with 24 minutes remaining in the game to hold the lead for the Eagles.

Apollo is 20-0-2 and is the #2 seed while Mankato West is the #3 seed. Game-time temperature at Husky Stadium was 37 degrees.