Apollo Hockey To Host River Lakes Tuesday- High School Sports Schedule
The Apollo Eagles boys hockey team hosts River Lakes at the MAC on Tuesday night. The game can be heard on AM 1240 WJON.
The Eagles have won four straight games and currently boast a 17-4-2 record on the year. River Lakes is 3-2 in their last five games and currently sit at 12-9-2 on the season.
BOYS HOCKEY
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Fergus Falls
Little Falls @ Sartell-St. Stephen
River Lakes @ Apollo
Brainerd @ Bemidji
Cathedral @ Mankato West
BOYS BASKETBALL
Dassel-Cokato @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
Apollo @ Orono
Zimmerman @ Cathedral
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Willmar
Apollo @ ROCORI
Tech @ Sartell-St.Stephen
Brainerd @ Alexandria