Apollo Hockey Shuts Out Willmar- Prep Scores And Schedule

The Apollo Eagles boys hockey team beat Willmar 5-0 Monday night for their eleventh straight win. Brandon Bissett scored a pair of goals for the Eagles in the win, and Nick Althaus posted his state-record 20th career shutout.

Elsewhere Monday, the Apollo boys basketball team charted a 66-49 win at home over the Becker Bulldogs.

TONIGHT:

Boys Hockey

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Willmar

Apollo @ Brainerd

Fergus Falls @ Sartell

River Lakes @ Tech

Prairie Center @ Cathedral

Girls Hockey

St. Cloud @ Brainerd

Sartell/Sauk Rapids @ Fergus Falls

River Lakes @ Rogers

Boys Basketball

ROCORI @ Orono

Willmar @ Sauk Rapids-Rice

Sartell @ Tech

Cathedral @ Albany

Girls Basketball

Alexandria @ Sartell

Willmar @ Apollo

ROCORI @ New London-Spicer

Cathedral @ Royalton