Apollo Falls At Home To Cathedral 65-55 In Girls Basketball

Saint Cloud -- On Tuesday night, the Apollo Eagles were bested on their home court by the Cathedral Crusaders. Cathedral had a great 1st half, leading 38-24 going into halftime. Kate Tomczik lead Cathedral with a game-high 20 points.

Lariah Washington had a team high 20 points for Apollo. The Eagles made it much closer game in the second half, but it was not enough falling 65-55. With the loss, St. Cloud Apollo falls to 0-1. Up next for the Eagles is their inner-city-rival; the St. Cloud Tech Tigers this Friday.