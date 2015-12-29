Apollo Eagles Shut Out Rival Tech Tigers
Saint Cloud--After two periods the score was 0-3, in favor of Saint Cloud Apollo over rival Saint Cloud Tech. Tech was looking to get back in the game and Apollo was looking to extend the lead. That is exactly what they did once the third period started after a goal by Apollo's Tanner Breidenbach to make the score 0-4.
It would remain a back and forth game with Tech trying to score and Apollo trying to extend the lead. But an Apollo goal made the score 0-5. That goal would help put the game out of reach as Apollo won 5-0 over rival Tech.