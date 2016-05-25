Apollo Beats Rival Tech 3-1

Saint Cloud -- What started out as a rainy and gloomy day ended up being a perfect sunny night for high school baseball, with two cross town rivals squaring up against each. It was Saint Cloud Tech vs Saint Cloud Apollo.

The scoring started in the first inning when Drew Bulson singled into center field to score Max Unze from second for an RBI and to take a 1-0 lead. Tech held the lead until the top of the second when Apollo's Gino Lucia hit a sacrifice fly to score Brandon Bissett from third to tie the game at 1-1.

No one would score until the top of the 5th inning when Apollo's Peter Nelson scored on a error by Tech's first baseman to make the score 2-1. Apollo would add an insurance run in the top of the 7th inning with a sacrifice bunt from Nelson to help score Adam Schleicher from third to make the score 3-1.

That would be the final score as Apollo upsets Tech 3-1. With the loss Tech was denied their share of the CLC Title. Rocori wins the CLC Title outright.