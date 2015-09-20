Angels Beat Twins in Nightcap, Sweep Doubleheader

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Twins posed little threat to the Los Angeles Angels, losing for the second time in 10 hours by a score of 5-2.

The game was scoreless until the sixth inning when the Angels broke out for three runs off of Twins starter Mike Pelfrey.

The score was 4-0 before Trevor Plouffe's solo home run in the seventh got Minnesota on the scoreboard.

Kennys Vargas added an RBI groundout in the ninth inning, but there would be no miraculous comeback by the Twins, as they lose 5-2.

With the loss, the Twins drop to 75-73 on the season, 2 1/2 games out of the final A.L. Wildcard spot.