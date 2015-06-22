America On Tap Craft Beer Festival Headed to St. Cloud

The entire team at 1390 the Fan is excited to be a part of the America On Tap Craft Beer Festival, coming to St. Cloud on September 12, 2015. The Fan crew will be on hand for this amazing event featuring over 100 beers from America’s finest craft breweries. We invite you to stop by and taste a beer or five with us at the festival for what is sure to be a day filled with great beer, food and a great time with the Fan staff.

As much as we love beer, we always get overwhelmed walking through the store with all of the new craft beer choices available. America On Tap will be a great chance to taste so many of the best craft beers from around the country with us, all in one place.

So come join us on September 12th at the Benton County Fairgrounds in Sauk Rapids as we taste some of our favorite local brews and discover new ones too.

General Admission tickets are only $30 and include three hours of sampling (from 3 - 6 p.m.) and a souvenir tasting glass. If you’re looking for VIP treatment, tickets are $45 and include an extra hour of sampling (from 2 - 6 p.m.), a souvenir tasting glass and access to limited rare brews. We look forward to seeing you at the festival with your family and friends!

In addition to beer sampling, America On Tap will feature an atmosphere filled with live music and delicious food available for purchase. Be sure to check out their official event website for an announcement of the entertainers and the full participating brewery list at America On Tap in St. Cloud very soon. Invite your friends on Facebook now , and we'll see you on September 12th!