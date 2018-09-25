Amazon Is Selling Special Vikings Game Day Snack Boxes

Tired of the same old crock pot of dip on game day? Are you worried that your chip bags don't have enough team spirit? Are you willing to stoop to the level of ordering chips off the internet? Then does Amazon have the deal for you!

Get gameday ready with this NFL party box of tortilla chips and dips! Includes Tostitos Scoops! Tortilla Chips (two (2) 10 oz bags), Tostitos Medium Chunky Salsa (15.5 oz jar), and Tostitos Salsa Con Queso (15.5 oz jar).

Perfect for tailgating, gifting to fans, or getting the party started during the next big game

Amazon is selling these party packs with logos for all the current NFL teams. There isn't a special recipe for the salsa or queso dip, the only real difference is that your chip bag will have a Vikings logo on it. So if you are into collector chip bags, I guess this is your dream? I think I'm going to stick to my team spirit-less chips from Coborn's.

