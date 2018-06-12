Amateur Baseball Schedule And Standings
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE
Saturday June 16th
Luxemburg Brewers @ St. Augusta Gussies 1:00
St.Nicholas Nicks @ Cold Spring Rockies 7:30
Eden Valley Hawks @ Kimball Express 2:00
Sunday June 17th
St. Nicholas Nicks @ Kimball Express 2:00
Pearl Lake Lakers @ Luxemburg Brewers 2:00
Watkins Clippers @ St. Augusta Gussies 2:00
SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE
Wednesday June 13th
Sartell Muskies @ Albertville Villains 7:30
Foley Lumberjacks @ Sartell Stone Poneys 7:30
Saturday June 16th
St. Joseph Joes @ Clear Lake Lakers 1:30
Sartell Stone Poneys @ Albertville Villains 1:30
Sunday June 17th
St. Joseph Joes @ Foley Lumberjacks 1:30
Sartell Stone Poneys @ Becker Bandits 1:30
Albertville Villains @ Clear Lake Lakers 1:30
STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE
Friday June 15th
Richmond Royals @ Farming Flames 8:00
Saturday June 16th
Spring Hill Chargers @ Lake Henry Lakers 1:30
Sunday June 17th
Greenwald Cubs @ Spring Hill Chargers 1:30
St. Martin Martins @ Roscoe Rangers 1:30
VICTORY LEAGUE SOUTH
Wednesday June 13th
St. Stephen Steves @ Pierz Bulldogs 7:00
Saturday June 16th
Avon Lakers @ St. Wendel Saints 1:30
Pierz Bulldogs @ Freeport Black Sox 7:30
Sunday June 17th
Opole Bears @ St. Stephen Steves 1:30
Buckman Billygoats @ St. Wendel Saints 1:30
Freeport Black Sox @ Avon Lakers 1:30
EXHIBITION GAMES
2018 ELROSA ELITE “8”
Friday June 15th
Regal Eagles vs Clinton Cards 6:30
Elrosa Saints vs. Buffalo Bulldogs 8:30
Saturday June 16th
Sartell Muskies vs. Lamberton Long Sox 10:00
Hutchinson Huskies vs. Bemidji Blue Ox 12:00
Consolation Semifinals 2:00/4:00
Semifinals 6:00/8:00
Sunday
10:00 7th/12:00 5th/2:00 3rd/4:00 Championship
Wednesday June 13th
Fort Ripley Rebels @ Cold Spring Springers 7:30
Clear Lake Lakers @ Sauk Rapids Cyclones 7:30
St. Joseph Joes @ Avon Lakers 6:15
Friday June 15th
Kimball Express @ Cold Spring Springers 7:30
Saturday June 16th
Monticello Polecats @ Sauk Rapids Cyclones 1:30
Cold Spring Springers @ Bird Island Bullfrogs 1:00
Cold Spring Springers vs. Raymond Rockets 3:00 @ Bird Island
Upsala Blue Jays @ New Munich Silverstreaks 3:00
LEAGUE STANDINGS
LAKEWOOD LEAGUE
Cold Spring Springers 2-1
Beaudreaus Saints 1-0
Sauk Rapids Cyclones 1-1
Brainerd Bees 0-2
CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE
North
Luxemburg Brewers 7-0
Watkins Clippers 6-1
Pearl Lake Lakers 4-4
St. Nicholas Nicks 0-7
South
St. Augusta Gussies 4-2
Cold Spring Rockies 3-3
Kimball Express 2-3
Eden Valley Hawks 1-6
SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE
Sartell Muskes 6-0
St. Joseph Joes 4-1
Foley Lumberjacks 3-2
Clear Lake Lakers 1-4
Becker Bandits 0-3
Albertville Villains 1-2
Sartell Stone Poneys 0-4
STEARNS COUNTY
North
Elrosa Saints 6-2
New Munich 6-3
Spring Hill Charger 3-4
Meire Grove Grovers 3-5
Greenwald Cubs 2-5
South
Richmond Royals 6-1
Lake Henry Lakers 3-2
Roscoe Rangers 3-3
St. Martin Martins 3-4
Farming Flames 1-7
VICTORY LEAGUE SOUTH
Avon Lakers 7-2
Freeport Black Sox 4-2
St. Stephen Steves 4-4
St. Wendel Saints 3-5
Opole Bears 3-4
Roger Mischke
The Mat Rat
Guillotine Writer
Class A State Ratings Editor
USA Wrestling Magazine State Editor
St. Cloud Tech College/Amateur Baseball/Wrestling Beat Writer
email: matrat@midco.net