Amateur Baseball Schedule And Standings

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

 

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

Saturday June 16th

Luxemburg Brewers @ St. Augusta Gussies 1:00

St.Nicholas Nicks @ Cold Spring Rockies 7:30

Eden Valley Hawks @ Kimball Express      2:00

Sunday June 17th

St. Nicholas Nicks @ Kimball Express        2:00

Pearl Lake Lakers @ Luxemburg Brewers 2:00

Watkins Clippers @ St. Augusta Gussies  2:00

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

Wednesday June 13th

Sartell Muskies @ Albertville Villains          7:30

Foley Lumberjacks @ Sartell Stone Poneys 7:30

Saturday June 16th

St. Joseph Joes @ Clear Lake Lakers         1:30

Sartell Stone Poneys @ Albertville Villains  1:30

Sunday June 17th

St. Joseph Joes @ Foley Lumberjacks      1:30

Sartell Stone Poneys @ Becker Bandits     1:30

Albertville Villains @ Clear Lake Lakers     1:30

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE

Friday June 15th

Richmond Royals @ Farming Flames         8:00

Saturday June 16th

Spring Hill Chargers @ Lake Henry Lakers   1:30

Sunday June 17th

Greenwald Cubs @ Spring Hill Chargers   1:30

St. Martin Martins @ Roscoe Rangers       1:30

VICTORY LEAGUE SOUTH

Wednesday June 13th

St. Stephen Steves @ Pierz Bulldogs          7:00

Saturday June 16th

Avon Lakers @ St. Wendel Saints      1:30

Pierz Bulldogs @ Freeport Black Sox         7:30

Sunday June 17th

Opole Bears @ St. Stephen Steves    1:30

Buckman Billygoats @ St. Wendel Saints  1:30

Freeport Black Sox @ Avon Lakers   1:30

EXHIBITION GAMES

2018 ELROSA ELITE “8”

Friday June 15th

Regal Eagles vs Clinton Cards  6:30

Elrosa Saints vs. Buffalo Bulldogs 8:30

Saturday June 16th

Sartell Muskies vs. Lamberton Long Sox   10:00

Hutchinson Huskies vs. Bemidji Blue Ox   12:00

Consolation Semifinals 2:00/4:00

Semifinals 6:00/8:00

Sunday

10:00 7th/12:00 5th/2:00 3rd/4:00 Championship

 

Wednesday June 13th

Fort Ripley Rebels @ Cold Spring Springers      7:30

Clear Lake Lakers @ Sauk Rapids Cyclones      7:30

St. Joseph Joes @ Avon Lakers                                     6:15

Friday June 15th

Kimball Express @ Cold Spring Springers                   7:30

Saturday June 16th

Monticello Polecats @ Sauk Rapids Cyclones   1:30

Cold Spring Springers @ Bird Island Bullfrogs  1:00

Cold Spring Springers vs. Raymond Rockets     3:00 @ Bird Island

Upsala Blue Jays @ New Munich Silverstreaks 3:00

 

LEAGUE STANDINGS

 

LAKEWOOD LEAGUE

Cold Spring Springers       2-1

Beaudreaus Saints             1-0

Sauk Rapids Cyclones      1-1

Brainerd Bees                      0-2

 

 

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

North

Luxemburg Brewers           7-0

Watkins Clippers                 6-1

Pearl Lake Lakers               4-4

St. Nicholas Nicks               0-7

 

South

St. Augusta Gussies          4-2

Cold Spring Rockies          3-3

Kimball Express                  2-3

Eden Valley Hawks             1-6

 

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

Sartell Muskes                     6-0

St. Joseph Joes                            4-1

Foley Lumberjacks             3-2

Clear Lake Lakers               1-4

Becker Bandits                    0-3

Albertville Villains               1-2

Sartell Stone Poneys                   0-4

 

 

STEARNS COUNTY

North

Elrosa Saints              6-2

New Munich                6-3

Spring Hill Charger    3-4

Meire Grove Grovers 3-5

Greenwald Cubs        2-5

 

South

Richmond Royals      6-1

Lake Henry Lakers    3-2

Roscoe Rangers        3-3

St. Martin Martins       3-4

Farming Flames       1-7

 

 

VICTORY LEAGUE SOUTH

Avon Lakers                7-2

Freeport Black Sox   4-2

St. Stephen Steves    4-4

St. Wendel Saints      3-5

Opole Bears                3-4

 

Roger Mischke

The Mat Rat

Guillotine Writer

Class A State Ratings Editor

USA Wrestling Magazine State Editor

St. Cloud Tech College/Amateur Baseball/Wrestling Beat Writer

email: matrat@midco.net

