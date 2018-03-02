Alexandria Upsets Cathedral In Section 6A Hockey

The Alexandria Cardinals outlasted the Cathedral Crusaders 3-2 in double overtime Thursday night in the Section 6A boys hockey championship at the MAC in St. Cloud.

Alexandria took a 2-0 lead in the second period on goals from Caleb Strong at :58 and Jakob Stender at 12:14. The Crusaders got on the board with just :18 left in the second on a Jack Smith goal to make the score 2-1.

James Anderson tied the game for CHS with the only goal of the third period. After a scoreless overtime, the Cardinals' Jack Westlund scored on the power play at 1:55 of the second overtime to give Alexandria the win.