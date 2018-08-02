Alexandria Tops Sauk Rapids at Legion State Tourney

Alexandria defeated Sauk Rapids 7-4 today in Edina at the Division 1 State American Legion Baseball Tournament.  Sauk Rapids will play the loser of the Tri-City Red and Mankato National game at 2:30 p.m. at Garden Field in Edina today.  Alexandria plays the Tri-City Red/Mankato National winner at 5:15 p.m. tonight.  The tournament is double elimination and will continue through Sunday.

Four different fields are being used;  Garden Field (Edina), Courtney Fields (Edina), Round Lake Stadium and Richfield High School field.

