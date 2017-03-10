Alexandria Tops Sartell For 8AAA Title

The Alexandria Cardinals girls basketball team beat the Sartell Sabres 44-26 Thursday night at Halenbeck Hall to capture the Section 8AAA title. The Cardinals won all three matchups with the Sabres this season.

The game was tied at two before the Cards rattled off a 9-0 run and never looked back. A 14-0 run for Alexandria that carried over from late in the first half to early in the second made the score 27-9.