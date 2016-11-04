Alexandria Holds Off Sartell’s Comeback Friday

Collegville -- The final score was Alexandria 40 and Sartell 32 in the Section 8-6-A final to advance to the Class 8-6-A State Tournament.

At halftime the score was Alexandria 16 and Sartell 10. For Alexandria going into the second half was to keep the momentum on their side and keep stopping Sartell. For Sartell the game plan was to get back the momentum and to start slowing down Alexandria.

Alexandria started the scoring in the third quarter when quarterback Jaran Roste threw a 15 yard touchdown to Micah Christenson to make the score 26-10. They would score again when Roste threw a 38 yard touchdown to Spencer Hockert to make the score 33-10. Sartell would finally score in the third quarter when quarterback Chris Belling threw a 12 yard touchdown pass to Brandon Walz to make the score 33-18 after a successful two point conversion.

For much of the third quarter Alexandria controlled the game and it looked the same in the fourth quarter when Alexandria's Christenson ran for a 24 yard touchdown to make the score 40-18, but then here came the Sartell Sabres. Sartell would score when Devin Vouk ran in for a 12 yard touchdown run to make the score 40-25. Sartell would again score on a 10 yard touchdown pass from Belling to Trent Meyer to make the score 40-32.