Air Force Upsets SCSU In NCAA Tourney

The top-ranked and top-seeded St. Cloud State hockey team was upset 4-1 by Air Force in the opening game of the NCAA Tournament in Sioux Falls, South Dakota Saturday afternoon. The Huskies' season ends with a record of 25-9-6.

The Huskies had a pair of power play chances in the first period, but Air Force nearly scored short-handed on the first opportunity. Freshman goaltender David Hrenak made a ridiculous save sliding from right to left and taking the puck off the mask to rob what looked to be a sure goal from Air Force.

Later in the period, with AF on the power play, the Huskies nearly put home a shorty. However, goaltender Billy Christopolous robbed Kevin Fitgerald on an in-close opportunity and a juicy rebound.

Shots on goal in the first period favored SCSU by a 10-8 margin.

Air Force struck twice in the second period, with Tyler Ledford turning a Huskies turnover into a goal at 2:57 to break the ice. Ledford smacked the puck out of mid-air past Christopolous to give Air Force a 1-0 lead.

Ledford scored his second goal of the game at 6:29 off of another sloppy play by SCSU to make the score 2-0.