After Flurry Of Trades, Vikings Draft 2 First Team All-Americans

PHILADELPHIA - The Minnesota Vikings addressed two of their biggest needs in the 2nd and 3rd rounds of the 2017 NFL draft.

The Vikings traded up 8 spots to draft Florida State running back Dalvin Cook . Cook is a 5'10 210lb junior. He was a two time 1st team All-American and won the Jim Brown award for the nations top running back.

Many considered Cook a first round talent but injury history and a few off-field issues hurt his draft stock.

The Vikings newest offensive weapon finished his college career with 4,464 rushing yards and 46 touchdowns in 3 seasons.

The other big need for Minnesota this off-season was the O-line. They did their best to address that need when they traded up in the 3rd round to select Pet Elfin from The Ohio State University.

Elfin can play both guard positions and center. He won the 2016 Dave Rimington Trophy. The Rimington Trophy is given to the top center in the nation.

Elfin was the team captain at OSU and won a national championship during his time there.