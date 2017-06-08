Acceleration Baseball Center Planning Move to Sauk Rapids, Name Change

SAUK RAPIDS - The owners of "Acceleration Baseball Center" are planning to move their business from St. Cloud to Sauk Rapids. Co-owner Gary Posch says they want to build an 18,500 square foot facility in the Industrial Park, just east of Highway 10.

He says says the lease is coming to an end on their current 14,000 square foot building on McLeland Road in St. Cloud.

The timing was right, and we were getting to the point where we were starting to out grow the facility. So this allows us to get into a new facility that we can tailor build to our needs.

Posch says they'll also change the name to "Acceleration Sports Center" and offer training programs for other sports besides baseball and softball.

They've been in their current space since September of 2015. Posch says business has been strong since they opened at their current location in September of 2015.

There's been more of a demand than we thought. And Augie Rodriquez and Al Newman have been a part of these types of training facilities in their past in the Twin Cities and have been very successful. So, we knew there was a demand here.

Posch says they have five employees right now, at their new expanded space they would add more staff.