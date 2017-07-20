76ers In Drivers Seat in Sub-State 12 Tournament

The St. Cloud 76ers rallied from a 4-run deficit to beat Foley 10-6 in the winners bracket of the Sub-State 12 American Legion baseball tournament at Champion Field in Sartell. The 76ers play Sartell tonight at 7pm in Sartell tonight. If the 76ers win Sartell would be eliminated and the 76ers would have to be beaten twice to not make the Division I state tournament.