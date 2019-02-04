Weekly Wrestling Recap- February 4th, 2019
February 4, 2019
We will include from the Central Lakes Conference: Sartell Sabres, Sauk
Rapids Storm, St. Cloud Tech Tigers and Rocori Spartans. From the
Granite Ridge Conference: Albany Huskies, Becker Bulldogs and the Foley
Falcons. From the Park Region Conference the Royalton/Uspala Royals
and from the Central Minnesota Conference the Eden Valley Watkins
Eagles, Kimball Area Cubs and Holdingford Huskers.
Will bring you the individual results of the duals and Individual
tournaments of all eleven teams. Also the list of upcoming of events,
current state ratings and conference standings. You can get more of your
wrestling news and results at www.theguillotine.com and more info on our
local teams on my blog site: https://minnesotamatrats.wordpress.com for
more on Section and Conference previews and Bi-weekly columns thru out
the season.
FOLEY FALCONS
The Falcons defeated three foes at the Blaine Bengals Duals; they defeated
AAA Rosemount 69-9, AAA Lean and Mean Blaine Bengals 39-24 and the
AAA Lean and Mean Coon Rapids Cardinals 30-28 to earn the
championship. Levi Jacobson (25-2), Max Lefebvre (29-8), Mark Dierkes (30-
4) and Isaiah Fitch (19-5) all went 3-0 and Connor Thorsten (33-3), Hunter
Gorecki (13-12), Carter Svihla (25-11), Elijah Novak (17-6) and Logan
Thorsten (22-15) all went 2-1 at the Blaine duals.
BECKER BULLDOGS
The Bulldogs defeated three foes at the Paynesville Bulldogs quadrangular. They
defeated the AAA Rocori Spartans 47-24, Section 4A Eden Valley-Watkins 52-22
and the Section 5A Paynesville Bulldogs 57-15. Brayden Weber, Ethan Anderson,
Jake Nelson, Lukas Paulson, Logan Jurek and Caden Dewall all went 3-0,
Nicholas Goth went 2-0 and Kylen Rish and Reid Kraus both went 2-1 at the
Bulldog quad. The Bulldogs had two wrestlers that competed at the Freshman
State Tournament; Kaden Kish (24-14) and Dylan Weber (21-9), but they didn’t
place.
SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES
The Sabres had a good week; they defeated their cross-town rivals the Central
Lakes Conference and Section 8AAA St. Cloud Tech Tigers 38-20. They went 2-1
to earn fifth place at the Cretin-Derham Hall “Sgt/ Michael Carlson Memorial”
Duals. They defeated the United South Central Rebels 48-17, in the quarterfinals
they were defeated by the No. 7AAA Stillwater Ponies 52-21. They went on to
defeat the AAA Lean and Mean St. Francis Fighting Saints 47-20 and the Section
5AAA Wayzata Trojans 40-31. Cole Fibranz (34-1), Dylan Enriquez (31-4), Jackson
Penk (33-2), Sam Fernholtz (28-10), Andy Heckman (21-8), Jack Engle (17-7) and
Theron Dohm went 3-1 at the Cretin Derham Hall Duals.
SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM
The Storm defeated three Class A foes at the Holdingford Huskers
Pentangular. They defeated the Section 7A Rush City/Braham Tigers 58-14,
the Section 4A Spectrum Sting 71-7 and the Section 5A Ortonville Trojans
70-0. Jared Spohn (30-3), Jake Ackerman (29-9), Andrew Wollak (23-11),
Ben Gilbertson (23-14), Dante Haywood (19-12), Ben Konz, Sawyer
Simmons (15-13), Marcus Santillana (24-14) and Joey Hoeschen (14-18) all
went 3-0, Jacob Krueger went 2-0 and Hunter Farnick (17-15) and Zander
Pelton both went 2-0 at the Husker Pentangular. The Storm earned sixth
place with 62 points at the Freshman State Tournament. Cole Ackerman @
145 (22-14) earned the championship, Dante Haywood @ 113 (22-13) earned
second place and Sawyer Simmons @ 120 earned fourth place.
ROYALTON-UPSALA ROYALS
The Royals had a good tournament performance with 131 points and nine
place winners to earn fifth place in the Park Region Conference. They were
back of two state ranked teams and two Class A Lean and Mean teams.
This was without three of their starters, they may have gone for strong
third place, with those wrestlers in the lineup. Jackson Held @ 160 (32-2)
won their lone championship, Jacob Liebold @ 132 (27-9) and Sam
Costanzo @ 106 (21-4) both earned second place in very close matches
against highly ranked individuals.
Damion Theisen @ 152 (10-5) and Matthew Kasella @ 195 (9-3) both earned third place. Top three place winners earn All Conference Honors. Mason Novitzki @ 285 (22-15) Will Gorecki @ 113 (20-14) both earned fourth place, Gage Louden @ 182 (19-19) earned fifth place and Hunter Novitzki @ 120 took sixth place.
ST. CLOUD TECH TIGERS COOP
The Tigers were defeated by their cross-town rivals the Section 8AAA and
Central Lakes Conference Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres 38-20. The Tigers had
two big wins at the Bemidji Lumberjacks Quadrangular. They defeated the
Section 8AAA Moorhead Spuds 57-22 and Class A Lean and Mean Aitkin
Gobblers 40-24. The Tigers were defeated by the Section 8AAA and Class
AAA Lean and Mean Bemidji Lumberjacks 52-15. Taylor Hugg (34-5), Logan
Hanson (26-9) and Jaxson Kenning (25-9) all went 3-0 and Carlos Agee (22-
13), Nick Hamak, Mason Thompson (12-16) and Hunter Haupert all went 2-1
at the Lumberjack quad.
ALBANY HUSKIES
The events were cancelled because of the weather!
KIMBALL AREA CUBS
The Cubs had just one event and a big one for them too, they defeated the
Section 6AA Dassel-Cokato Chargers 38-29. The Cubs had three state place
winners at the Freshman State Tournament, to earn fifth place with 66.5
points. Carter Holtz @ 189 (30-5) earned the championship, Ashton Hanan
@ 160 (24-8) earned second place and Lucas Jurek @ 113 (15-13) earned
third place.
ROCORI SPARTANS
The Spartans defeated the Paynesville Bulldogs 39-36 at the Paynesville
Triangular. They were defeated by the Section 6AA unranked Becker
Bulldogs 47-24. Gavin Winter (21-5), Brock Humbert (7-5), Ben Primus (20-
9) and Nate Evans (18-16) all went 2-0 at the triangular.
EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES
The Eagles defeated Central Minnesota Conference rivals the Holdingford
Huskers 45-27 at the Eagles Triangular. They were defeated in a very good
dual by Central Minnesota Conference and Section 4A rivals the Howard
Lake/Waverly/Winsted Lakers 45-36. Teagyn Ludwig, Gavin Mathies, Taylor
Ludwig and Sam Nistler all went 2-0 at the triangular. The Eagles had a big
win over Central Minnesota Conference rivals the Paynesville Bulldogs
39-32 and they were defeated by a very good Becker Bulldog team 52-22.
Trevyn Ludwig was their lone 2-0 wrestler at the Paynesville triangular.
HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS
The Huskers had seven duals in three evenings, they were defeated by a
pair of Central Minnesota Conference rivals the Eden Valley-Watkins
Eagles 45-27 and by Howard Lake/Waverly/Winsted Lakers 39-35. Alex
Lange, Blake Sigler, James Welle, Michael Miller, Tate Lange and Maxwell
Secord all went 2-0 at the Eagles Triangular. The Huskers hosted a
pentangular, where they defeated Section 5A foe the Ortonville Trojans
44-30 and the Section 4A Spectrum Sting 50-27. They were defeated in a
close dual by their Section 7A rivals the Rush City/Braham Tigers 42-36.
Alex Lange (38-5), Drew Lange (25-18), Blake Sigler (22-19), James Welle
(25-7), Max Secord (19-17 and Sam Harren (19-11) all went 3-0, Jeremiah
Christensen went 2-0 and Evan Petron went 2-1 at the pentangular. The
Huskers host a triangular on Saturday, a makeup that was weather out
earlier in the week. They were defeated by their Central Minnesota
Conference rivals the Paynesville Bulldogs 43-30 and by AA Lean and
Mean Central Minnesota Conference rivals the Pierz Bulldogs 56-18. Max
Secord (19-17) and James Welle (25-7) went 2-0 at the triangular. Sam
Harren @ 189 (19-8) earned seventh place at the Freshman State
Tournament.
BLAINE BENGAL DUALS
Foley 69 Rosemount 9
106 Levi Jacobson (FOL) Fall Chrsitan Nevelle (ROS) 4:02
113 Johnny Thai (ROS) Dec. Evan Milejczak (FOL) 5-3
120 Ethan Oswald (FOL) Fall Casius Howard (ROS) 3:49
126 Logan Thorsten (FOL) Won by Forfeit
132 Isiah Fitch (FOL) Won by Forfeit
138 Alex Vait (FOL) Fall Carlos Thomas (ROS) 3:31
145 Michael Rothfork (FOL Fall Ezra Horn (ROS) 5:49
152 Mark Dierkes (FOL) Won by Forfeit
160 Connor Thosten (FOL) Fall Andy Soileau (ROS) 3:02
170 Max Henne (FOL) Fall Nathan Snyder (ROS) 1:08
182 Max Lefebvre (FOL) Dec. Zach Young (ROS) 3-1
195 Hunter Gorecki (FOL) Fall Haydeyn Rehder (ROS) 1:35
220 Ezayah Oropeza (ROS) Fall Carter Svihla (FOL) 2:57
285 Elijah Novak (FOL0 Fall Max Otterdahl (ROS) 5:24
Foley 39 Blaine 24
106 Levi Jacobson (FOL) Dec. Cooper Larson (BL) 9-2
113 Jacob Bross (BL) Dec. Evan Milejczak (FOL) 3-1
120 Luke Studer (BL) Fall Ethan Oswald (FOL) 1:44
126 Jordan Driscoll (BL) Dec. Logan Thorsten (FOL) 6-2
132 Isaiah Fitch (FOL) Fall Jordyn Greseth-Clenden (BL) 3:10
138 Tyler Sutder (BL) Dec. Miahceal Moulzolf (FOL) 8-1
145 Mark Dierkes (FOL) Dec. Trae Janisch (BL) 6-3
152 Cole Lafreniere (BL) Fall Michael Rothfork (FOL) 5:21
160 Connor Thorsten (FOL) Fall Brady O’Loughlln (BL) :53
170 Max Lefebvre (FOL) Fall Andrew Huss (BL) 2:55
182 Brandon Wagner (BL) Dec. Max Henne (FOL) 3-2
195 Hunter Gorecki (FOL) Fall Carter Ho (BL) 2-1
220 Carter Svihla (FOL) Fall Carter Ho (BL) 6:49 OT
285 Elijah Novak (FOL) Fall Dylan Broulliard (BL) 3:41
Foley 30 Coon Rapids 28
106 Levi Jacobson (FOL) Fall Jace Schmandt (CR) 1:40
113 Evan Milejczak (FOL) Dec. Andriy Dimov (CR) 3-1
120 Jon Svobodny (CR) Fall Ethan Oswald (FOL) 4:37
126 Logan Thorsten (FOL) Dec. Gabe Degris (CR) 6-3
132 Alex Kowalchyk (CR) Maj. Dec. Alex Vait (FOL) 11-1
138 Isaiah Fitch (FOL) Dec. Joe Robin (CR) 2-1
145 Elijah Madimba (CR) Dec Michael Rothfork (FOL) 6-4
152 Mark Dierkes (FOL) Fall Demetrius Seals (CR) 1:50
160 Moise Madimba (CR) Dec. Connor Thosten (FOL) 4-1
170 Darius Cook (CR) Fall Max Henne (FOL) 5:23
182 Max Lefebvre (FOL) Dec. Zach Thomas (CR) 4-0
195 Hunter Gorecki (FOL) Dec. Nick Berg (CR) 5-4
220 Carter Svihla (FOL) Fall Sean Bunce (CR) 4:26
285 Gavin Layton (CR) Dec. Elijah Novak (FOL) 4-0
Paynesville “Bulldog” Quadranular
Becker 52 Eden Valley-Watkins 22
106 Ethan Duncombe (BEC) Won by Forfeit
113 Ethan Anderson (BEC) Fall Caron Caron (EVW) :35
120 Gavin Mathies (EVW) Fall Mason Doucette (BEC) 1:12
126 Jake Nelson (BEC) Dec. Taylor Ludwig (EVW) 7-4
132 Lukas Paulson (BEC) Tech. Fall Sam Nistler (EVW) 5:32
138 Trevyn Ludwig (EVW) Fall Ryan Nelson (BEC) :21
145 Logan Jurek (BEC) Fall Nick Stetzel (EVW) :42
152 Zach Nistler (EVW) Maj. Dec. Jacob Berning (BEC) 14-2
160 Kylen Rish (BEC) Fall Rylan Schueller (EVW) 2:23
170 Caden Dewall (BEC) Fall Carter Mathies (EVW) 3:19
182 Reid Kraus (BEC) Maj. Dec. Armando Walker (EVW) 13-2
195 Nicholas Goth (BEC) Won by Forfeit
220 Brayden Weber (BEC) Maj. Dec. Ethan Kay (EVW) 14-2
285 Austin Schlangen (EVW) Fall Lakken Braun (BEC) 1:16
Becker 57 Paynesville 15
106 Ethan Duncombe (BEC) Dec. Caden Sankoh (PAY) 11-7
113 Ethan Anderson (BEC) Fall Duncan McNab (PAY) 1:29
120 Mason Doucette (BEC) Dec. Craig Schmitz (PAY) 6-4
126 Jake Nelson (BEC) Fall Aaron Mages (PAY) :31
132 Lukas Paulson (BEC) Fall Brett Mages (PAY) 1:04
138 Shawn Rue (PAY) Fall Ryan Nelson (BEC) 1:26
145 Logan Jurek (BEC) Fall Mason Liestman (PAY) :47
152 Weston Roberg (PAY) Dec. Kylen Rish (BEC) 6-4)
160 Caden Dewall (BEC) Fall Gabriel Nelson (PAY) 1:17
170 Reid Kraus (BEC) Dec. Shawn Pinske (PAY) 4-3
182 Lincoln Carlson (BEC) Fall Spencer Eisenbraun (PA) 1:22
195 Nicholas Goth (BEC) Fall Clint Schmitz (PAY) 2:25
220 Brayden Weber (BEC) Won by Forfeit
285 Brandon Schlangen (PAY) Fall Lakken Braun (BEC) :38
Becker 47 Rocori 24
106 Gavin Winter (ROC) Fall Ethan Duncombe (BEC) 1:44
113 Ethan Anderson (BEC) Won by Forfeit
120 Carter Thelen (ROC) Dec. Mason Doucette (BEC) 6-4
126 Jake Nelson (BEC) Dec. Austin Moscho (ROC) 5-0
132 Lukas Paulson (BEC) Maj. Dec. Luke Hemmesch (ROC) 12-1
138 Ryan Nelson (BEC) Maj. Dec. Ryan Kunz (ROC) 13-5
145 Logan Jurek (BEC) Fall Ben Hansen (ROC) :49
152 Kylen Rish (BEC) Won by Forfeit
160 Caden Dewall (BEC) Won by Forfeit
170 Brock Humbert (ROC) Fall Reid Kraus (BEC) 3:39
182 Ben Primus (ROC) Dec. Lincoln Carlson (BEC) 8-3
195 Nicholas Goth (BEC) Won by Forfeit
220 Brayden Weber (BEC) Won by Forfeit
285 Nate Evens (ROC) Fall Lakken Braun (BEC) 1:44
Cretin-Derham Hall HS Sgt. Michael Carlson Memorial Duals
Sartell-Saint Stephen 47 St. Francis 20
106 Dylan Enriquez (SSS) Tech. Fall Tanner Skogquist (STF)
113 Andy Heckman (SSS) Won by Forfeit
120 Tim Stephens (SSS) Dec. Josh Martin (STF) 8-3
126 Ashton Lipinski (SSS) Fall Tom Green (STF) 3:55
132 Jackson Penk (SSS) Fall Ben Hallin (STF) 1:34
138 Nick Pelach (SSS) Dec. Mike Wasche (STF) 4-3
145 Sam Fernholz (SSS) Dec. Ryan Grise (STF) 7-2
152 Calvin Grise (STF) Maj. Dec. Avery Kouba (STF) 12-4
160 Andrew Hoglund (STF) Fall Alex Moritz (SSS) 3:12
170 Theron Dohm (SSS) Won by Forfeit
182 Jack Engle (SSS) Dec. Preston Lane (STF) 9-2
195 Tate Skogquist (STF) Maj. Dec. Cody Neitzke (SSS) 14-4
220 Kyle Lindenfelser (STF) Fall Matthew Lindstrom (SSS) :22
285 Cole Fibranz (SSS) Fall Nick Gerlach (STF) 2:46
Sartell-Saint Stephen 40 Wayzata 31
106 Calvin Lonnquist (WAY) Fall Dylan Enriquez (SSS) 1:35
113 Adam Cherne (WAY) Fall Andy Heckman (SSS) 1:00
120 Cael Swensen (WAY) Fall Tim Stephens (SSS) 5:42
126 Matthew Wallerius (WAY) Dec. Ashton Lipinski (SSS) 9-3
132 Jackson Penk (SSS) Fall Justin Bresina (Wayzata) 1:07
138 Nick Pelach (SSS) Maj. Dec. Lucas Ojeda (WAY) 12-3
145 Parker Cary (WAY) Maj. Dec. Sam Fernholz (SSS) 17-6
152 Avery Kouba (SSS) Dec. Adam El Damir (WAY) 6-4
160 Cayden Homme (WAY) Fall Austin Frauenholtz (SSS) 1:53
170 Theron Dohm (SSS) Won by Forfeit
182 Jack Engle (SSS) Dec. Gage Knutson (WAY) 4-2
195 Cody Neitzke (SSS) Fall Zachary Vaa (WAY) :27
220 Matthew Lindstrom (SSS) Won by Forfeit
285 Cole Fibranz (SSS) Fall Jac Carver (WAY) 1:08
Sartell-Saint Stephen 48 United South Central 17
106 Dylan Enriquez (SSS) Dec. Bryce Sonnek (USC) 8-2
113 Andy Heckman (SSS) Won by Forfeit
120 Tim Stephens (SSS) Won by Forfeit
126 Ashton Lipinski (SSS) Won by Forfeit
132 Jackson Penk (SSS) Won by Forfeit
138 Blake Legred (USC) Dec. Nick Pelach (SSS) 3-0
145 Sam Fernholz (SSS) Fall Konner Harpestad (USC)
152 Micah Hamson (USC) Maj. Dec. Avery Kouba (SSS) 9-0
160 Jacob Cory (USC) Fall Austin Frauenholtz (SSS)
170 Theron Dohm (SSS) Fall Collin VanCleave (USC)
182 Jack Engle (SSS) Dec. Jacob Billings (USC) 2-0
195 Masyn Elvebak (UNC) Maj. Dec. Cody Neitzke (UNC) 14-3
220 Cole Fibranz (SSS) Won by Forfeit
285 Double Forfeit
Stillwater 52 Sartell-Saint Stephen 21
106 Dylan Enriquez (SSS) Fall Dylan Dauffenbach (SW) 1:50
113 Andy Heckman (SSS) Dec. Ben Colagiovanni (SW) 4-0
120 Javon Taschuk (SW) Maj. Dec. Tim Stephens (SSS) 16-2
126 Jeffrey Robinson (SW) Fall Ashton Lipinski (SSS) 3:56
132 Kieler Carlson (SW) Fall Jackson Penk (SSS) 5:47
138 Trey Kruse (SW) Fall Nick Pelach (SSS) 4:57
145 Sam Fernholz (SSS) Fall Jacob Andreachi (SW) 5:40
152 Antony Tuttle (SW) Fall Avery Kouba (SSS) 5:15
160 Will Harter (SW) Tech. Fall Alex Moritz (SSS) 15-0
170 Hudson Day (SW) Maj. Dec. Theron Dohm (SSS) 11-3
182 Josh Piechowski (SW) Dec. Jack Engle (SSS) 7-3
195 Will Gleason (SW) Fall Matthew Lindstrom (SSS) 2:28
220 Cole Fibranz (SSS) Fall Logan Warren (SW) :28
285 Collin McCarthy (SW) Won by Forfeit
Sartell-Saint Stephen 38 Saint Cloud Tech 20
(Section 8AAA/Central Lakes Conference Dual)
106 Dylan Enriquez (SSS) Dec. Jaxon Kenning (SCT) 5-2
113 Andy Heckman (SSS) Maj. Dec. Nick Hamak (SCT) 8-0
120 Tim Stephens (SSS) Dec. Mahamat Hissein (SCT) 13-6
126 Ashton Lipinski (SSS) Dec. Aiden Orth (SCT) 8-1
132 Jackson Penk (SSS) Maj. Dec. Mason Thompson (SCT) 12-4
138 Nick Pelach (SSS) Fall Devon Rodgriguez (SCT) 3:57
145 Tyler Zachman (SCT) Dec. Sam Fernholz (SSS) 9-6
152 Jack Latterell (SCT) Maj. Dec. Avery Kouba (SSS) 11-3
160 Austin Frauenholtz (SSS) Fall Jackson Poetz (SCT) 1:14
170 Taylor Hugg (SCT) Fall Theron Dohm (SSS) 3:25
182 Logan Hanson (SCT) Maj. Dec. Cody Neitzke (SSS) 10-1
195 Jack Engle (SSS) Maj. Dec. Tucker Hugg (SCT) 10-2
220 Hunter Haupert (SCT) Dec. Matthew Lindstrom (SSS) 8-3
285 Cole Fibranz (SSS) Tech. Fall Carlos Agee (SCT)
BEMIDJI LUMBERJACKS QUADRANGULAR
St.Cloud Tech 40 Aitkin 24
106 Jaxon Kenning (SCT) Maj. Dec. Marshall Larson (AITK) 10-1
113 Walker Jones (AIT) Dec. Nick Hamak (SCT) 8-6
120 Nathan Rom (Aitkin) Dec. Brett Kayfes (SCT) 11-7
126 Carson Kullhem (AIT) Dec. Mahamat Hissein (SCT) 3-1
132 Mason Thompson (SCT) Fall Daniel Decent (AIT) 2:40
138 Andy Johnson (SCT) Default Luke Pelarski (AIT)
145 Tyler Spolarich (AIT) Dec. Tyler Zachman (SCT) 9-7
152 Quin Miller (AIT) Dec. Jack Latterell (SCT) 16-11
160 Tyler Decent (AIT) Dec. Jackson Poetz (SCT) 11-4
170 Taylor Hugg (SCT) Fall Jack Workman (AIT) 1:39
182 Hunter Hills (AIT) Fall Kaden Danford (SCT) 5:32
195 Logan Hanson (SCT) Fall Craig Ashton (AIT) 1:00
220 Hunter Haupert (SCT) Fall Cody Snyder (AIT) :30
285 Carlos Agee (SCT) Fall Nathan Stifter (AIT) :41
(Section 8AAA Dual)
St. Cloud Tech 57 Moorhead 22
106 Jaxon Kenning (SCT) Fall Christian Bjelde-Resell (MHD) :51
113 Nick Hamak (SCT) Dec. Evan Farnkhanel (MHD) 4-0
120 Xander Risdal (MHD) Maj. Dec. Mahamat Hissein (SCT) 13-5
126 Brett Kayfes (SCT) Fall Ian Mohler (MHD) 3:22
132 Mason Thompson (SCT) Won by Forfeit
138 Ryan Luthi (MHD) Fall Andy Johnson (SCT) 5:3
145 Tyler Zachman (SCT) Won by Forfeit
152 Jack Latterell (SCT) Fall Victor Larson (MHD) 2:39
160 Hayden Netland (MHD) Fall Jackson Poetz (SCT) :37
170 Riley Schock (MHD) Fall Kaden Danford (SCT) :53
182 Taylor Hugg (SCT) Fall Ethan Jerome (MHD) 1:28
195 Logan Hanson (SCT) Fall Jack Newcomb (MHD) 1:16
220 Hunter Haupert (Saint Cloud Tech) Fall Landon Berry (MHD) 5:16
285 Carlos Agee (SCT) Fall Christian Vega (MHD) :24
(Section 8AAA Dual)
Bemidji 52 St. Cloud Tech 15
106 Jaxon Kenning (SCT) Fall JD Kondos (BEM) 1:10
113 Nick Hamak (SCT) Dec. Seth Sisneros (BEM) 8-4
120 Seth Newby (BEM) Fall Mahamat Hissein (SCT) 2:25
126 Thade Osborn (BEM) Maj. Dec. Brett Kayfes (SCT) 8-0
132 Cale Newby (BEM) Dec. Mason Thompson (SCT) 9-7
138 Bryce Golden (BEM) Fall Devon Rodgriguez (SCT) 3:23
145 Alan Wuori (BEM) Dec. Tyler Zachman (SCT) 7-6
152 Chance Hinrichs (BEM) Fall Jack Latterell (SCT) :58
160 Colton Hinrichs (BEM) Fall Jackson Poetz (SCT) :52
170 Taylor Hugg (SCT) Dec. Nic Gieger (BEM) 6-4
182 Logan Hanson (SCT) Dec. Nicholas Mutchler (BEM) 9-4
195 Caleb Bahr (BEM) Won by Forfeit
220 Peter Moen (BEM) Fall Hunter Haupert (SCT) 1:12
285 Kaleb Beam (BEM) Fall Carlos Agee (SCT) 2:24
Kimball Area 38 Dassel-Cokato 29
106 Chase Anderson (KIM) Maj. Dec. Gabe Nelson (DC) 12-0
113 Lucas Jurek (KIM) Dec. Carson Amundson (DC) 7-2
120 Monte Gillman (DC) Maj. Dec. Brett Schiefelbein (KIM) 17-4
126 Jude Link (DC) Dec. Alex Nelson (KIM) 5-3
132 Cody Leither (KIM) Fall Axel Stenberg (DC) 4:28
138 Noah Halonen (DC) Tech. Fall Brando Guggisberg (KIM)
145 Prestin Bradley (DC) Fall Josh Donnay (KIM) 1:23
152 Zach Holtz (KIM) Dec. Christian Johnson (DC) 14-7
160 Ashton Hanan (KIM) Maj. Dec. Will OBrien (DC) 13-5
170 Beau Nelson (DC) Tech. Fall Nicholas Bowen (KIM)
182 Jacob Schmitz (DC) Fall Nicholas Bowen (KIM) :51
195 Carter Holtz (KIM) Fall Brenden Royals (DC) 2:46
220 Marcellus Jensen (KIM) Fall Devan Kampbell (DC) 2:39
285 Jimmy Wicker (KIM) Jace Buthcer (DC) 1:45
HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS PENTANGULAR
Holdingford 50 Spectrum 27
106 Evan Petron (HOLD) Fall Aden Schmidt (SPEC) 3:06
113 Drew Lange (HOLD) Dec. Gavin Gould (SPEC) 1-0
120 Cohl Clear (HOLD) Fall Edwin Market (SPEC) 1:04
126 Adam Devin (SPEC) Won by Forfeit
132 LoganSchumacher (SPEC) Won by Forfeit
138 Thomas DeBoer (SPEC) Won by Forfeit
145 Blake Sigler (HOLD) Tech. Fall Jairus Sorenson (SPEC) 6:00
152 James Welle (HOLD) Fall Ari Wilson (SPEC) 1:40
160 Ethan Aune (SPEC) Dec. Micheal Miller (HOLD) 14-7
170 Jeremiah Christensen (HOLD) Fall Jacob Aune (SPEC) 3:29
182 Alex Lange (HOLD) Won by Forfeit
195 Max Secord (HOLD) Won by Forfeit
220 Sam Harren (HOLD) Fall Andrew DeBoer (SPEC) 1:03
285 Jacob Kettelhodt (SPEC) Won by Forfeit
Sauk Rapids/Rice 58 Rush City/Braham 14
106 Isaak Coolidge (RC/B) Maj. Dec. Zander Pelton (SRR) 12-4
113 Dante Haywood (SRR) Fall Landon Umbreit (RC/B) 5:50
120 Sawyer Simmons (SRR) Won by Forfeit
126 Jared Spohn (SRR) Won by Forfeit
132 Andrew Wollak (SRR) Maj. Dec. Logan Niessen (RC/B) 8-0
138 Benjamin Gilbertson (SRR) Tech. Fall Carson Shockman (RC/B)
6:00
145 Cole Ackerman (SRR) Fall Kyle Bestick (RC/B) :54
152 Jake Ackerman (SRR) Maj. Dec. Anthony Hermanson (RC/B) 10-2
160 Daniel Mielke (RC/B) Maj. Dec.Matt Krepp (SRR) 9-1
170 Marcus Santillana (SRR) Won by Forfeit
182 Joey Hoeschen (SRR) Fall Masyn Longren (RC/B) 2:35
195 Aden Rollins (SRR) Maj. Dec. Max Longren (RC/B) 20-12
220 Ben Konz (SRR) Won by Forfeit
285 Devin Shelito (RC/B) Fall Hunter Farnick (SRR) 3:41
(Section 7A Dual)
Holdingford 42 Rush City/Braham 36
106 Drew Lange (HOLD) Fall Gavin Schroeder (RC/B) 5:23
113 Isaak Coolidge (RC/B) Fall Evan Petron (HOLD) :50
120 Landon Umbreit (RC/B) Fall Cohl Clear (HOLD) 3:15
126 Logan Niessen (RC/B) Won by Forfeit
132 Carson Shockman (RC/B) Won by Forfeit
138 Kyle Bestick (RC/B) Won by Forfeit
145 Blake Sigler (HOLD) Fall Kyle Bestick (RC/B) :28
152 James Welle (HOLD) Fall Anthony Hermanson (RC/B) 4:54
160 Daniel Mielke (RC/B) Fall Michal Miller (HOLD) :58
170 Jeremiah Christensen (HOLD) Won by Forfeit
182 Alex Lange (HOLD) Won by Forfeit
195 Max Secord (HOLD) Fall Masyn Lindgren (RC/B)
220 Sam Harren (HOLD) Fall Sampson Hageman (RC/B) :32
285 Devin Shellito (RC/B) Won by Forfeit
Sauk Rapids-Rice 70 Ortonville 0
106 Zander Pelton (SRR) Fall Brooklyn Conrad (ORT) 3:25
113 Dante Haywood (SRR) Tech. Fall Nathan Gustafson (ORT) 4:00
120 Sawyer Simmons (SRR) Maj. Dec. Austin Eastman (ORT) 9-0
126 Jared Spohn (SRR) Fall Devin Boots (ORT) 1:00
132 Andrew Wollak (SRR) Maj. Dec. Thomas Eustice (ORT) 10-2
138 Benjamin Gilbertson (SRR) Dec. Danny Eastman (ORT) 5-0
145 Jacob Kruger (SRR) Won by Forfeit
152 Jacob Ackerman (SRR) Won Forfeit
160 Matt Krepp (SRR) Won by Forfeit
170 Marcus Santillana (SRR) Won by Forfeit
182 Joey Hoeschen (SRR) Won by Forfeit
195 Double Forfeit
220 Ben Konz (SRR) Fall Nathan Ehrenberg (ORT) :52
285 Hunter Farnick (SRR) Fall James Conrad (ORT) :56
Holdingford 44 Ortonville 30
106 Evan Petron (HOLD) Tech. Fall Brooklyn Conrad (ORT) 6:00
113 Drew Lange (HOLD) Dec. Nathan Gustafson (ORT) 6-1
120 Austin Eastman (ORT) Fall Cohl Clear (HOLD) 1:10
126 Jacob Cloos (ORT) Won by Forfeit
132 Devin Boots (ORT) Won by Forfeit
138 Thomas Eustice (ORT) Won by Forfeit
145 James Welle (HOLD) Fall Danny Eastman (ORT) 4:53
152 Blake Sigler (HOLD) Won by Forfeit
160 Tate Lange (HOLD) Won by Forfeit
170 Alex Lange (HOLD) Won by Forfeit
182 Max Secord (HOLD) Won by Forfeit
195 Double Forfeit
220 Sam Harren (HOLD) Fall Nathan Ehrenberg (ORT) 3:18
285 James Conrad (ORT) Won by Forfeit
Sauk Rapids/Rice 71 Spectrum 7
106 Ethan Schmidt (SPEC) Dec. Zander Pelton (SRR) 6-0
113 Dante Haywood (SRR) Fall Edwin Markey (SPEC) 5:23
120 Sawyer Simmons (SRR) Won by Forfeit
126 Jordan Spohn (SRR) Fall Adam Devine (SPEC) :35
132 Andrew Wollak (SRR) Fall Alex Russel (SPEC) :57
138 Benjamin Gilbertson (SRR) Fall Thomas Deboer (SPEC) 4:41
145 Jacob Kruger (SRR) Fall Jairus Sorenson (SPEC) 4:48
152 Jacob Ackerman (SRR) Fall Ethan Aune (SPEC) :57
160 Ethan Aune (SPEC) Maj. Dec. Matt Krepp (SRR) 11-2
170 Marcus Santillana (SRR) Won by Forfeit
182 Joey Hoeschen (SRR) Won by Forfeit
195 Aden Rollins (SRR) Won by Forfeit
220 Ben Konz (HOLD) Fall Andrew DeBoer (SPEC) 1:00
285 Hunter Farnick (SRR) Fall Zack Szakatits (SPEC) :33
HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS TRIANGULAR
(Central Minnesota Conference Dual)
Paynesville 43 Holdingford 30
106 Evan Petron (HOLD) Fall Caden Sankoh (PAY) 5:28
113 Drew Lange (HOLD) Dec. Josiah Utsch (PAY) 7-3
120 Craig Schmitz (PAY) Fall Cohl Clear (HOLD) 1:48
126 Aaron Mages (PAY) Won by Forfeit
132 Brett Mages (PAY) Won by Forfeit
138 Vaughn McCray (PAY) Won by Forfeit
145 Shawn Rue (PAY) Maj. Dec. Blake Sigler (HOLD) 9-1
152 James Welle (HOLD) Dec. Riley Messer (PAY) 12-6
160 Weston Robert (PAY) Dec. Michael Miller (HOLD) 10-5
170 Trevor Robak (HOLD) Won by Forfeit
182 Alex Lange (HOLD) Won by Forfeit
195 Maxwell Secord (HOLD) Fall Spencer Eisenbraun (PAY) 1:09
220 Clint Schmitz (PAY) Won by Forfeit
285 Brandon Schlangen (PAY) Won by Forfeit
(Central Minnesota Conference Dual)
Pierz 56 Holdingford 18
106 Trevor Radunz (P) Maj. Dec. Drew Lange (HOLD) (MD 9-1)
113 Blake Brutger (P) Maj. Dec. Evan Petron (HOLD) (MD 14-3)
120 Brandon Funk (P) Dec. Cohl Clear (HOLD) (Dec 8-4)
126 Jake Andres (P) Won by Forfeit
132 Ross Boser (P) Won by Forfeit
138 Frank Tomberlin (P) Won by Forfeit
145 Blake Sigler (HOLD) Fall Colton Kasper (P) (Fall 3:46)
152 James Welle (HOLD) Fall Riley Hoskins () (Fall 3:43)
160 Brandon Tomala (P) Fall Michael Miller (HOLD) (Fall 1:58)
170 Reese Kapsner (P) Dec. Alex Lange (HOLD) (Dec 4-2)
182 Maxwell Secord (HOLD) Fall Brandon Schlegel (P) (Fall 3:39)
195 Carson Huls (P) Won by Forfeit
220 Jacob Gotvald (P) Won by Forfeit
285 Austin Dickmann (P) Won by Forfeit
EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES TRIANGULAR
(Central Minnesota Conference Dual)
Eden Valley-Watkins 45 Holdingford 27
106 Teagyn Ludwig (EVW) Dec. Drew Lange (HOLD) 7-2
113 Gavin Caron (EVW) Won by Forfeit
120 Gavin Mathies (EVW) Fall Cohl Clear (HOLD) 1:39
126 Connor Lincoln (EVW) Won by Forfeit
132 Taylor Ludwig (EVW) Won by Forfeit
138 Sam Nistler (EVW) Won by Forfeit
145 Blake Sigler (HOLD) Maj. Dec. Trevyn Ludwig (EVW) 19-9
152 James Welle (HOLD) Maj. Dec. Zach Nistler (EVW) 10-2
160 Michel Miller (HOLD) Fall Rylan Schueller (EVW) :39
170 Tate Lange (HOLD) Maj. Dec. Carter Mathies (EVW) 10-0
182 Alex Lange (HOLD) Won by Forfeit
195 Maxwell Secord (HOLD) Dec. Armando Walker (EVW) 8-2
220 Ethan Kay (EVW) Fall Sam Harren (HOLD) 4:42
285 Austin Schlangen (EVW) Won by Forfeit
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 39 Holdingford 35
106 Drew Lange (HOLD) Fall Steven Heber (HLWW) 1:53
113 Wiley Wiegert (HLWW) Won by Forfeit
120 Mitch Mallak (HLWW) Won by Forfeit
126 Casey Diers (HLWW) Fall Cohl Clear (HOLD) 3:12
132 Isaac Cain (HLWW) Won by Forfeit
138 Hunter Decker (HLWW) Won by Forfeit
145 James Welle (HOLD) Dec. Collin Boese (HLWW) 10-8 OT
152 Blake Sigler (HOLD) Won by Forfeit
160 Michael Miller (HOLD) Dec. Ryan Tuchtenhagen (HLWW) 3-2
170 Tate Lange (HOLD) Tech. FallLiam Eberhard (HLWW) 5:54
182 Alex Lange (HOLD) Fall Joseph Schanus (HLWW) 5:30
195 Maxwell Secord (HOLD) Fall Colton Long (HLWW) 2:24
220 Danny Mosford (HLWW) Dec. Sam Harren (HOLD) 3-1
285 Quinn Matthiesen (HLWW) Won by Forfeit
(Section 4A Dual)
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 45 Eden Valley-Watkins 36
106 Teagyn Ludwig (EVW) Fall Steven Heber (HLWW) :56
113 Wiley Mallak (HLWW) Fall Calvin Caron (EVW) 2:57
120 Mitchell Mallak (HLWW) Fall Connor Lincoln (EVW) 3:36
126 Gavin Mathies (EVW) Fall Casey Diers (HLWW) 1:14
132 Taylor Ludwig (EVW) Fall Isaac Cain (HLWW) 1:13
138 Sam Nistler (EVW) Fall Hunter Decker (HLWW) 1:52
145 Collin Boese (HLWW) Fall Trevyn Ludwig (EVW) 3:05
152 Rylan Schueller (EVW) Fall Blake Peterson (HLWW) :48
160 Zach Nistler (EVW) Fall Liam Eberhard (HLWW) 3:00
170 Ryan Tuchtenhagen (HLWW) Fall Carter Mathies (EVW) 3:44
182 Matthew Fleiscman (HLWW) Won by Forfeit
195 Joseph Schanus (HLWW) Fall Armando Walker (EVW) :44
220 Danny Mosford (HLWW) Dec. Ethan Kay (EVW) 8-2
285 Quinn Matthiesen (HLWW) Fall Austin Schlangen (EVW) 2:27
PAYNESVILLE BULLDOGS TRIANGULAR
(Central Minnesota Conference Dual)
Eden Valley-Watkins 39 Paynesville Area 32
106 Teagyn Ludwig (EVW) Fall Caden Sankoh (PAY) 1:21
113 Gavin Caron (EVW) Dec. Ducan McNab (PAY) 12-8 OT
120 Craig Schmitz (PAY) Maj. Dec. Gavin Mathies (EVW) 13-0
126 Taylor Ludwig (EVW) Fall Aaron Mages (PAY) 2:21
132 Sam Nistler (EVW) Fall Brett Mages (PAY) 5:27
138 Shawn Rue (PAY) Won by Forfeit
145 Trevyn Ludwig (EVW) Fall Mason Liestman (PAY) 2:00
152 Weston Roberg (PAY) Dec. Zach Nistler (EVW) 4-2
160 Gabe Nelson (PAY) Fall Rylan Schueller (EVW) 2:54
170 Shawn Pinske (PAY) Dec. Carter Mathies (EVW) 6-2
182 Armando Walker (EVW) Fall Nathan Miller (PAY) 1:34
195 Spencer Eisenbraun (PAY) Won by Forfeit
220 Ehtan Kay (EVW) Fall Clint Schmit (PAY) 1:16
285 Brandon Schlangen (PAY) Maj. Dec. Austin Schlangen (EVW) 12-4
Becker 52 Eden Valley-Watkins 22
106 Ethan Duncombe (BEC) Won by Forfeit
113 Ethan Anderson (BEC) Fall Gavin Caron (EVW) :35
120 Gavin Mathies (EVW) Fall Mason Doucette (BEC) 1:12
126 Jake Nelson (BEC) Dec. Taylor Ludwig (EVW) 7-4
132 Lukas Paulson (BEC) Fall Sam Nistler (EVW) 5:32)
138 Trevyn Ludwig (EVW) Fall Ryan Nelson (BEC) :21)
145 Logan Jurek (BEC) Fall Nick Stetzel (EVW) :42
152 Zach Nistler (EVW) Maj. Dec. Jacob Berning (BEC) 14-2
160 Kylen Rish (BEC) Fall Rylan Schueller (EVW) 2:32
170 Caden Dewall (BEC) Fall Carter Mathies (EVW) 3:19
182 Reid Kraus (BEC) Maj.Dec. Armando Walker (EVW) 13-2
195 Nicholas Goth (BEC) Won by Forfeit
220 Brayden Weber (BEC) Maj. Dec. Ethan Kay (EVW) 14-2
285 Austin Schlangen (EVW) Fall Lakken Braun (BEC) 1:16
CONFERENCE STANDINGS
CENTRAL LAKES CONFERENCE
Willmar Cardinals 7-0 11-2
Brainerd Warriors 5-1 17-10
Sartell-St. Stephen Sabers 4-2 13-6
Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm 4-3 15-8
St. Cloud Tech Tigers Coop 3-4 6-9
Rocori Spartans 1-5 8-14
Alexandria Cardinals 2-4 5-8
Fergus Falls Otters 0-7 2-15
GRANITE RIDGE CONFERENCE
Foley Falcons 4-0 26-3
Becker Bulldogs 3-1 18-2
Little Falls Flyers 2-1 11-11
Mora Mustangs 2-1 11-5
Albany Huskies 1-2 9-12
Milaca Wolves 0-5 ?????
Zimmerman Thunder 0-2 7-9
CENTRAL MINNESOTA CONFERENCE
Pierz Pioneers 5-0 17-9
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguar 5-2 9-4
Paynesville Bulldogs Unknown
Kimball Area Cubs 1-4 12-8
Howard Lake/Waverly/Winsted 3-3 13-9
Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles 2-3 10-7
Holdingford Huskers 0-3 6-8
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
Monday February 4th
Foley Falcons Triangular (5:00) Make Up
Teams: Buffalo Bison, Little Falls Flyers, Foley Falcons
Tuesday February 5
Rocori “Spartans” Quadrangular (5:00)
Teams: Pierz Pioneers, Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Osakis Silverstreaks,
Rocori Spartans
Mora Mustang Triangular (5;00) Make Up
Teams: Little Falls Flyers, Albany Huskies, Mora Mustangs
Thursday February 7th
Watertown-Mayer Royal Triangular. (5:00)
Teams: Foley Falcons, Waconia Wildcats, Watertown-Meyer Royals
Bold “Warriors” Quadrangular (5:00)
Teams: Tracy-Milroy-Balaton/Westbrook-Walnut Grove Panthers, Eden
Valley-Watkins, New London-Spicer Wildcats, Bold Warriors
Alexandria Cardinals @ Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres (6:15/7:15)
Becker Bulldogs @ Big Lake Hornets (6:15/7:15)
Brainerd Warriors @ Rocori Spartans (6:15/7:15)
Friday February 8
Albany “Purple Pride” Invitational (4:00)
Teams: Becker Bulldogs, Hutchinson Tigers, Kimball Area Cubs,
Melrose/Sauk Centre, Mora Mustangs, New London-Spicer Wildcats, St.
Cloud Tech Tiger Coop, Albany Huskies
Bemidji “Lumberjacks” Quadrangular (5:00)
Teams: Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Rebels, Forest Lake Rangers, Rocori
Spartans, Bemidji Lumberjacks
Annandale/Maple Lake “Lightning” Triangular (5:00)
Teams: Scott West Panthers, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm, ANML Lightning