Weekly Wrestling Recap- February 4th, 2019

WEEKLY WRESTLING ROUNDUP

February 4, 2019

1390 GRANITE CITY SPORTS.COM WEEKLY WRESTLING REPORT

We will include from the Central Lakes Conference: Sartell Sabres, Sauk

Rapids Storm, St. Cloud Tech Tigers and Rocori Spartans. From the

Granite Ridge Conference: Albany Huskies, Becker Bulldogs and the Foley

Falcons. From the Park Region Conference the Royalton/Uspala Royals

and from the Central Minnesota Conference the Eden Valley Watkins

Eagles, Kimball Area Cubs and Holdingford Huskers.

Will bring you the individual results of the duals and Individual

tournaments of all eleven teams. Also the list of upcoming of events,

current state ratings and conference standings. You can get more of your

wrestling news and results at www.theguillotine.com and more info on our

local teams on my blog site: https://minnesotamatrats.wordpress.com for

more on Section and Conference previews and Bi-weekly columns thru out

the season.

FOLEY FALCONS

The Falcons defeated three foes at the Blaine Bengals Duals; they defeated

AAA Rosemount 69-9, AAA Lean and Mean Blaine Bengals 39-24 and the

AAA Lean and Mean Coon Rapids Cardinals 30-28 to earn the

championship. Levi Jacobson (25-2), Max Lefebvre (29-8), Mark Dierkes (30-

4) and Isaiah Fitch (19-5) all went 3-0 and Connor Thorsten (33-3), Hunter

Gorecki (13-12), Carter Svihla (25-11), Elijah Novak (17-6) and Logan

Thorsten (22-15) all went 2-1 at the Blaine duals.

BECKER BULLDOGS

The Bulldogs defeated three foes at the Paynesville Bulldogs quadrangular. They

defeated the AAA Rocori Spartans 47-24, Section 4A Eden Valley-Watkins 52-22

and the Section 5A Paynesville Bulldogs 57-15. Brayden Weber, Ethan Anderson,

Jake Nelson, Lukas Paulson, Logan Jurek and Caden Dewall all went 3-0,

Nicholas Goth went 2-0 and Kylen Rish and Reid Kraus both went 2-1 at the

Bulldog quad. The Bulldogs had two wrestlers that competed at the Freshman

State Tournament; Kaden Kish (24-14) and Dylan Weber (21-9), but they didn’t

place.

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES

The Sabres had a good week; they defeated their cross-town rivals the Central

Lakes Conference and Section 8AAA St. Cloud Tech Tigers 38-20. They went 2-1

to earn fifth place at the Cretin-Derham Hall “Sgt/ Michael Carlson Memorial”

Duals. They defeated the United South Central Rebels 48-17, in the quarterfinals

they were defeated by the No. 7AAA Stillwater Ponies 52-21. They went on to

defeat the AAA Lean and Mean St. Francis Fighting Saints 47-20 and the Section

5AAA Wayzata Trojans 40-31. Cole Fibranz (34-1), Dylan Enriquez (31-4), Jackson

Penk (33-2), Sam Fernholtz (28-10), Andy Heckman (21-8), Jack Engle (17-7) and

Theron Dohm went 3-1 at the Cretin Derham Hall Duals.

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM

The Storm defeated three Class A foes at the Holdingford Huskers

Pentangular. They defeated the Section 7A Rush City/Braham Tigers 58-14,

the Section 4A Spectrum Sting 71-7 and the Section 5A Ortonville Trojans

70-0. Jared Spohn (30-3), Jake Ackerman (29-9), Andrew Wollak (23-11),

Ben Gilbertson (23-14), Dante Haywood (19-12), Ben Konz, Sawyer

Simmons (15-13), Marcus Santillana (24-14) and Joey Hoeschen (14-18) all

went 3-0, Jacob Krueger went 2-0 and Hunter Farnick (17-15) and Zander

Pelton both went 2-0 at the Husker Pentangular. The Storm earned sixth

place with 62 points at the Freshman State Tournament. Cole Ackerman @

145 (22-14) earned the championship, Dante Haywood @ 113 (22-13) earned

second place and Sawyer Simmons @ 120 earned fourth place.

ROYALTON-UPSALA ROYALS

The Royals had a good tournament performance with 131 points and nine

place winners to earn fifth place in the Park Region Conference. They were

back of two state ranked teams and two Class A Lean and Mean teams.

This was without three of their starters, they may have gone for strong

third place, with those wrestlers in the lineup. Jackson Held @ 160 (32-2)

won their lone championship, Jacob Liebold @ 132 (27-9) and Sam

Costanzo @ 106 (21-4) both earned second place in very close matches

against highly ranked individuals.

Damion Theisen @ 152 (10-5) and Matthew Kasella @ 195 (9-3) both earned third place. Top three place winners earn All Conference Honors. Mason Novitzki @ 285 (22-15) Will Gorecki @ 113 (20-14) both earned fourth place, Gage Louden @ 182 (19-19) earned fifth place and Hunter Novitzki @ 120 took sixth place.

ST. CLOUD TECH TIGERS COOP

The Tigers were defeated by their cross-town rivals the Section 8AAA and

Central Lakes Conference Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres 38-20. The Tigers had

two big wins at the Bemidji Lumberjacks Quadrangular. They defeated the

Section 8AAA Moorhead Spuds 57-22 and Class A Lean and Mean Aitkin

Gobblers 40-24. The Tigers were defeated by the Section 8AAA and Class

AAA Lean and Mean Bemidji Lumberjacks 52-15. Taylor Hugg (34-5), Logan

Hanson (26-9) and Jaxson Kenning (25-9) all went 3-0 and Carlos Agee (22-

13), Nick Hamak, Mason Thompson (12-16) and Hunter Haupert all went 2-1

at the Lumberjack quad.

ALBANY HUSKIES

The events were cancelled because of the weather!

KIMBALL AREA CUBS

The Cubs had just one event and a big one for them too, they defeated the

Section 6AA Dassel-Cokato Chargers 38-29. The Cubs had three state place

winners at the Freshman State Tournament, to earn fifth place with 66.5

points. Carter Holtz @ 189 (30-5) earned the championship, Ashton Hanan

@ 160 (24-8) earned second place and Lucas Jurek @ 113 (15-13) earned

third place.

ROCORI SPARTANS

The Spartans defeated the Paynesville Bulldogs 39-36 at the Paynesville

Triangular. They were defeated by the Section 6AA unranked Becker

Bulldogs 47-24. Gavin Winter (21-5), Brock Humbert (7-5), Ben Primus (20-

9) and Nate Evans (18-16) all went 2-0 at the triangular.

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES

The Eagles defeated Central Minnesota Conference rivals the Holdingford

Huskers 45-27 at the Eagles Triangular. They were defeated in a very good

dual by Central Minnesota Conference and Section 4A rivals the Howard

Lake/Waverly/Winsted Lakers 45-36. Teagyn Ludwig, Gavin Mathies, Taylor

Ludwig and Sam Nistler all went 2-0 at the triangular. The Eagles had a big

win over Central Minnesota Conference rivals the Paynesville Bulldogs

39-32 and they were defeated by a very good Becker Bulldog team 52-22.

Trevyn Ludwig was their lone 2-0 wrestler at the Paynesville triangular.

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS

The Huskers had seven duals in three evenings, they were defeated by a

pair of Central Minnesota Conference rivals the Eden Valley-Watkins

Eagles 45-27 and by Howard Lake/Waverly/Winsted Lakers 39-35. Alex

Lange, Blake Sigler, James Welle, Michael Miller, Tate Lange and Maxwell

Secord all went 2-0 at the Eagles Triangular. The Huskers hosted a

pentangular, where they defeated Section 5A foe the Ortonville Trojans

44-30 and the Section 4A Spectrum Sting 50-27. They were defeated in a

close dual by their Section 7A rivals the Rush City/Braham Tigers 42-36.

Alex Lange (38-5), Drew Lange (25-18), Blake Sigler (22-19), James Welle

(25-7), Max Secord (19-17 and Sam Harren (19-11) all went 3-0, Jeremiah

Christensen went 2-0 and Evan Petron went 2-1 at the pentangular. The

Huskers host a triangular on Saturday, a makeup that was weather out

earlier in the week. They were defeated by their Central Minnesota

Conference rivals the Paynesville Bulldogs 43-30 and by AA Lean and

Mean Central Minnesota Conference rivals the Pierz Bulldogs 56-18. Max

Secord (19-17) and James Welle (25-7) went 2-0 at the triangular. Sam

Harren @ 189 (19-8) earned seventh place at the Freshman State

Tournament.

BLAINE BENGAL DUALS

Foley 69 Rosemount 9

106 Levi Jacobson (FOL) Fall Chrsitan Nevelle (ROS) 4:02

113 Johnny Thai (ROS) Dec. Evan Milejczak (FOL) 5-3

120 Ethan Oswald (FOL) Fall Casius Howard (ROS) 3:49

126 Logan Thorsten (FOL) Won by Forfeit

132 Isiah Fitch (FOL) Won by Forfeit

138 Alex Vait (FOL) Fall Carlos Thomas (ROS) 3:31

145 Michael Rothfork (FOL Fall Ezra Horn (ROS) 5:49

152 Mark Dierkes (FOL) Won by Forfeit

160 Connor Thosten (FOL) Fall Andy Soileau (ROS) 3:02

170 Max Henne (FOL) Fall Nathan Snyder (ROS) 1:08

182 Max Lefebvre (FOL) Dec. Zach Young (ROS) 3-1

195 Hunter Gorecki (FOL) Fall Haydeyn Rehder (ROS) 1:35

220 Ezayah Oropeza (ROS) Fall Carter Svihla (FOL) 2:57

285 Elijah Novak (FOL0 Fall Max Otterdahl (ROS) 5:24

Foley 39 Blaine 24

106 Levi Jacobson (FOL) Dec. Cooper Larson (BL) 9-2

113 Jacob Bross (BL) Dec. Evan Milejczak (FOL) 3-1

120 Luke Studer (BL) Fall Ethan Oswald (FOL) 1:44

126 Jordan Driscoll (BL) Dec. Logan Thorsten (FOL) 6-2

132 Isaiah Fitch (FOL) Fall Jordyn Greseth-Clenden (BL) 3:10

138 Tyler Sutder (BL) Dec. Miahceal Moulzolf (FOL) 8-1

145 Mark Dierkes (FOL) Dec. Trae Janisch (BL) 6-3

152 Cole Lafreniere (BL) Fall Michael Rothfork (FOL) 5:21

160 Connor Thorsten (FOL) Fall Brady O’Loughlln (BL) :53

170 Max Lefebvre (FOL) Fall Andrew Huss (BL) 2:55

182 Brandon Wagner (BL) Dec. Max Henne (FOL) 3-2

195 Hunter Gorecki (FOL) Fall Carter Ho (BL) 2-1

220 Carter Svihla (FOL) Fall Carter Ho (BL) 6:49 OT

285 Elijah Novak (FOL) Fall Dylan Broulliard (BL) 3:41

Foley 30 Coon Rapids 28

106 Levi Jacobson (FOL) Fall Jace Schmandt (CR) 1:40

113 Evan Milejczak (FOL) Dec. Andriy Dimov (CR) 3-1

120 Jon Svobodny (CR) Fall Ethan Oswald (FOL) 4:37

126 Logan Thorsten (FOL) Dec. Gabe Degris (CR) 6-3

132 Alex Kowalchyk (CR) Maj. Dec. Alex Vait (FOL) 11-1

138 Isaiah Fitch (FOL) Dec. Joe Robin (CR) 2-1

145 Elijah Madimba (CR) Dec Michael Rothfork (FOL) 6-4

152 Mark Dierkes (FOL) Fall Demetrius Seals (CR) 1:50

160 Moise Madimba (CR) Dec. Connor Thosten (FOL) 4-1

170 Darius Cook (CR) Fall Max Henne (FOL) 5:23

182 Max Lefebvre (FOL) Dec. Zach Thomas (CR) 4-0

195 Hunter Gorecki (FOL) Dec. Nick Berg (CR) 5-4

220 Carter Svihla (FOL) Fall Sean Bunce (CR) 4:26

285 Gavin Layton (CR) Dec. Elijah Novak (FOL) 4-0

Paynesville “Bulldog” Quadranular

Becker 52 Eden Valley-Watkins 22

106 Ethan Duncombe (BEC) Won by Forfeit

113 Ethan Anderson (BEC) Fall Caron Caron (EVW) :35

120 Gavin Mathies (EVW) Fall Mason Doucette (BEC) 1:12

126 Jake Nelson (BEC) Dec. Taylor Ludwig (EVW) 7-4

132 Lukas Paulson (BEC) Tech. Fall Sam Nistler (EVW) 5:32

138 Trevyn Ludwig (EVW) Fall Ryan Nelson (BEC) :21

145 Logan Jurek (BEC) Fall Nick Stetzel (EVW) :42

152 Zach Nistler (EVW) Maj. Dec. Jacob Berning (BEC) 14-2

160 Kylen Rish (BEC) Fall Rylan Schueller (EVW) 2:23

170 Caden Dewall (BEC) Fall Carter Mathies (EVW) 3:19

182 Reid Kraus (BEC) Maj. Dec. Armando Walker (EVW) 13-2

195 Nicholas Goth (BEC) Won by Forfeit

220 Brayden Weber (BEC) Maj. Dec. Ethan Kay (EVW) 14-2

285 Austin Schlangen (EVW) Fall Lakken Braun (BEC) 1:16

Becker 57 Paynesville 15

106 Ethan Duncombe (BEC) Dec. Caden Sankoh (PAY) 11-7

113 Ethan Anderson (BEC) Fall Duncan McNab (PAY) 1:29

120 Mason Doucette (BEC) Dec. Craig Schmitz (PAY) 6-4

126 Jake Nelson (BEC) Fall Aaron Mages (PAY) :31

132 Lukas Paulson (BEC) Fall Brett Mages (PAY) 1:04

138 Shawn Rue (PAY) Fall Ryan Nelson (BEC) 1:26

145 Logan Jurek (BEC) Fall Mason Liestman (PAY) :47

152 Weston Roberg (PAY) Dec. Kylen Rish (BEC) 6-4)

160 Caden Dewall (BEC) Fall Gabriel Nelson (PAY) 1:17

170 Reid Kraus (BEC) Dec. Shawn Pinske (PAY) 4-3

182 Lincoln Carlson (BEC) Fall Spencer Eisenbraun (PA) 1:22

195 Nicholas Goth (BEC) Fall Clint Schmitz (PAY) 2:25

220 Brayden Weber (BEC) Won by Forfeit

285 Brandon Schlangen (PAY) Fall Lakken Braun (BEC) :38

Becker 47 Rocori 24

106 Gavin Winter (ROC) Fall Ethan Duncombe (BEC) 1:44

113 Ethan Anderson (BEC) Won by Forfeit

120 Carter Thelen (ROC) Dec. Mason Doucette (BEC) 6-4

126 Jake Nelson (BEC) Dec. Austin Moscho (ROC) 5-0

132 Lukas Paulson (BEC) Maj. Dec. Luke Hemmesch (ROC) 12-1

138 Ryan Nelson (BEC) Maj. Dec. Ryan Kunz (ROC) 13-5

145 Logan Jurek (BEC) Fall Ben Hansen (ROC) :49

152 Kylen Rish (BEC) Won by Forfeit

160 Caden Dewall (BEC) Won by Forfeit

170 Brock Humbert (ROC) Fall Reid Kraus (BEC) 3:39

182 Ben Primus (ROC) Dec. Lincoln Carlson (BEC) 8-3

195 Nicholas Goth (BEC) Won by Forfeit

220 Brayden Weber (BEC) Won by Forfeit

285 Nate Evens (ROC) Fall Lakken Braun (BEC) 1:44

Cretin-Derham Hall HS Sgt. Michael Carlson Memorial Duals

Sartell-Saint Stephen 47 St. Francis 20

106 Dylan Enriquez (SSS) Tech. Fall Tanner Skogquist (STF)

113 Andy Heckman (SSS) Won by Forfeit

120 Tim Stephens (SSS) Dec. Josh Martin (STF) 8-3

126 Ashton Lipinski (SSS) Fall Tom Green (STF) 3:55

132 Jackson Penk (SSS) Fall Ben Hallin (STF) 1:34

138 Nick Pelach (SSS) Dec. Mike Wasche (STF) 4-3

145 Sam Fernholz (SSS) Dec. Ryan Grise (STF) 7-2

152 Calvin Grise (STF) Maj. Dec. Avery Kouba (STF) 12-4

160 Andrew Hoglund (STF) Fall Alex Moritz (SSS) 3:12

170 Theron Dohm (SSS) Won by Forfeit

182 Jack Engle (SSS) Dec. Preston Lane (STF) 9-2

195 Tate Skogquist (STF) Maj. Dec. Cody Neitzke (SSS) 14-4

220 Kyle Lindenfelser (STF) Fall Matthew Lindstrom (SSS) :22

285 Cole Fibranz (SSS) Fall Nick Gerlach (STF) 2:46

Sartell-Saint Stephen 40 Wayzata 31

106 Calvin Lonnquist (WAY) Fall Dylan Enriquez (SSS) 1:35

113 Adam Cherne (WAY) Fall Andy Heckman (SSS) 1:00

120 Cael Swensen (WAY) Fall Tim Stephens (SSS) 5:42

126 Matthew Wallerius (WAY) Dec. Ashton Lipinski (SSS) 9-3

132 Jackson Penk (SSS) Fall Justin Bresina (Wayzata) 1:07

138 Nick Pelach (SSS) Maj. Dec. Lucas Ojeda (WAY) 12-3

145 Parker Cary (WAY) Maj. Dec. Sam Fernholz (SSS) 17-6

152 Avery Kouba (SSS) Dec. Adam El Damir (WAY) 6-4

160 Cayden Homme (WAY) Fall Austin Frauenholtz (SSS) 1:53

170 Theron Dohm (SSS) Won by Forfeit

182 Jack Engle (SSS) Dec. Gage Knutson (WAY) 4-2

195 Cody Neitzke (SSS) Fall Zachary Vaa (WAY) :27

220 Matthew Lindstrom (SSS) Won by Forfeit

285 Cole Fibranz (SSS) Fall Jac Carver (WAY) 1:08

Sartell-Saint Stephen 48 United South Central 17

106 Dylan Enriquez (SSS) Dec. Bryce Sonnek (USC) 8-2

113 Andy Heckman (SSS) Won by Forfeit

120 Tim Stephens (SSS) Won by Forfeit

126 Ashton Lipinski (SSS) Won by Forfeit

132 Jackson Penk (SSS) Won by Forfeit

138 Blake Legred (USC) Dec. Nick Pelach (SSS) 3-0

145 Sam Fernholz (SSS) Fall Konner Harpestad (USC)

152 Micah Hamson (USC) Maj. Dec. Avery Kouba (SSS) 9-0

160 Jacob Cory (USC) Fall Austin Frauenholtz (SSS)

170 Theron Dohm (SSS) Fall Collin VanCleave (USC)

182 Jack Engle (SSS) Dec. Jacob Billings (USC) 2-0

195 Masyn Elvebak (UNC) Maj. Dec. Cody Neitzke (UNC) 14-3

220 Cole Fibranz (SSS) Won by Forfeit

285 Double Forfeit

Stillwater 52 Sartell-Saint Stephen 21

106 Dylan Enriquez (SSS) Fall Dylan Dauffenbach (SW) 1:50

113 Andy Heckman (SSS) Dec. Ben Colagiovanni (SW) 4-0

120 Javon Taschuk (SW) Maj. Dec. Tim Stephens (SSS) 16-2

126 Jeffrey Robinson (SW) Fall Ashton Lipinski (SSS) 3:56

132 Kieler Carlson (SW) Fall Jackson Penk (SSS) 5:47

138 Trey Kruse (SW) Fall Nick Pelach (SSS) 4:57

145 Sam Fernholz (SSS) Fall Jacob Andreachi (SW) 5:40

152 Antony Tuttle (SW) Fall Avery Kouba (SSS) 5:15

160 Will Harter (SW) Tech. Fall Alex Moritz (SSS) 15-0

170 Hudson Day (SW) Maj. Dec. Theron Dohm (SSS) 11-3

182 Josh Piechowski (SW) Dec. Jack Engle (SSS) 7-3

195 Will Gleason (SW) Fall Matthew Lindstrom (SSS) 2:28

220 Cole Fibranz (SSS) Fall Logan Warren (SW) :28

285 Collin McCarthy (SW) Won by Forfeit

Sartell-Saint Stephen 38 Saint Cloud Tech 20

(Section 8AAA/Central Lakes Conference Dual)

106 Dylan Enriquez (SSS) Dec. Jaxon Kenning (SCT) 5-2

113 Andy Heckman (SSS) Maj. Dec. Nick Hamak (SCT) 8-0

120 Tim Stephens (SSS) Dec. Mahamat Hissein (SCT) 13-6

126 Ashton Lipinski (SSS) Dec. Aiden Orth (SCT) 8-1

132 Jackson Penk (SSS) Maj. Dec. Mason Thompson (SCT) 12-4

138 Nick Pelach (SSS) Fall Devon Rodgriguez (SCT) 3:57

145 Tyler Zachman (SCT) Dec. Sam Fernholz (SSS) 9-6

152 Jack Latterell (SCT) Maj. Dec. Avery Kouba (SSS) 11-3

160 Austin Frauenholtz (SSS) Fall Jackson Poetz (SCT) 1:14

170 Taylor Hugg (SCT) Fall Theron Dohm (SSS) 3:25

182 Logan Hanson (SCT) Maj. Dec. Cody Neitzke (SSS) 10-1

195 Jack Engle (SSS) Maj. Dec. Tucker Hugg (SCT) 10-2

220 Hunter Haupert (SCT) Dec. Matthew Lindstrom (SSS) 8-3

285 Cole Fibranz (SSS) Tech. Fall Carlos Agee (SCT)

BEMIDJI LUMBERJACKS QUADRANGULAR

St.Cloud Tech 40 Aitkin 24

106 Jaxon Kenning (SCT) Maj. Dec. Marshall Larson (AITK) 10-1

113 Walker Jones (AIT) Dec. Nick Hamak (SCT) 8-6

120 Nathan Rom (Aitkin) Dec. Brett Kayfes (SCT) 11-7

126 Carson Kullhem (AIT) Dec. Mahamat Hissein (SCT) 3-1

132 Mason Thompson (SCT) Fall Daniel Decent (AIT) 2:40

138 Andy Johnson (SCT) Default Luke Pelarski (AIT)

145 Tyler Spolarich (AIT) Dec. Tyler Zachman (SCT) 9-7

152 Quin Miller (AIT) Dec. Jack Latterell (SCT) 16-11

160 Tyler Decent (AIT) Dec. Jackson Poetz (SCT) 11-4

170 Taylor Hugg (SCT) Fall Jack Workman (AIT) 1:39

182 Hunter Hills (AIT) Fall Kaden Danford (SCT) 5:32

195 Logan Hanson (SCT) Fall Craig Ashton (AIT) 1:00

220 Hunter Haupert (SCT) Fall Cody Snyder (AIT) :30

285 Carlos Agee (SCT) Fall Nathan Stifter (AIT) :41

(Section 8AAA Dual)

St. Cloud Tech 57 Moorhead 22

106 Jaxon Kenning (SCT) Fall Christian Bjelde-Resell (MHD) :51

113 Nick Hamak (SCT) Dec. Evan Farnkhanel (MHD) 4-0

120 Xander Risdal (MHD) Maj. Dec. Mahamat Hissein (SCT) 13-5

126 Brett Kayfes (SCT) Fall Ian Mohler (MHD) 3:22

132 Mason Thompson (SCT) Won by Forfeit

138 Ryan Luthi (MHD) Fall Andy Johnson (SCT) 5:3

145 Tyler Zachman (SCT) Won by Forfeit

152 Jack Latterell (SCT) Fall Victor Larson (MHD) 2:39

160 Hayden Netland (MHD) Fall Jackson Poetz (SCT) :37

170 Riley Schock (MHD) Fall Kaden Danford (SCT) :53

182 Taylor Hugg (SCT) Fall Ethan Jerome (MHD) 1:28

195 Logan Hanson (SCT) Fall Jack Newcomb (MHD) 1:16

220 Hunter Haupert (Saint Cloud Tech) Fall Landon Berry (MHD) 5:16

285 Carlos Agee (SCT) Fall Christian Vega (MHD) :24

(Section 8AAA Dual)

Bemidji 52 St. Cloud Tech 15

106 Jaxon Kenning (SCT) Fall JD Kondos (BEM) 1:10

113 Nick Hamak (SCT) Dec. Seth Sisneros (BEM) 8-4

120 Seth Newby (BEM) Fall Mahamat Hissein (SCT) 2:25

126 Thade Osborn (BEM) Maj. Dec. Brett Kayfes (SCT) 8-0

132 Cale Newby (BEM) Dec. Mason Thompson (SCT) 9-7

138 Bryce Golden (BEM) Fall Devon Rodgriguez (SCT) 3:23

145 Alan Wuori (BEM) Dec. Tyler Zachman (SCT) 7-6

152 Chance Hinrichs (BEM) Fall Jack Latterell (SCT) :58

160 Colton Hinrichs (BEM) Fall Jackson Poetz (SCT) :52

170 Taylor Hugg (SCT) Dec. Nic Gieger (BEM) 6-4

182 Logan Hanson (SCT) Dec. Nicholas Mutchler (BEM) 9-4

195 Caleb Bahr (BEM) Won by Forfeit

220 Peter Moen (BEM) Fall Hunter Haupert (SCT) 1:12

285 Kaleb Beam (BEM) Fall Carlos Agee (SCT) 2:24

Kimball Area 38 Dassel-Cokato 29

106 Chase Anderson (KIM) Maj. Dec. Gabe Nelson (DC) 12-0

113 Lucas Jurek (KIM) Dec. Carson Amundson (DC) 7-2

120 Monte Gillman (DC) Maj. Dec. Brett Schiefelbein (KIM) 17-4

126 Jude Link (DC) Dec. Alex Nelson (KIM) 5-3

132 Cody Leither (KIM) Fall Axel Stenberg (DC) 4:28

138 Noah Halonen (DC) Tech. Fall Brando Guggisberg (KIM)

145 Prestin Bradley (DC) Fall Josh Donnay (KIM) 1:23

152 Zach Holtz (KIM) Dec. Christian Johnson (DC) 14-7

160 Ashton Hanan (KIM) Maj. Dec. Will OBrien (DC) 13-5

170 Beau Nelson (DC) Tech. Fall Nicholas Bowen (KIM)

182 Jacob Schmitz (DC) Fall Nicholas Bowen (KIM) :51

195 Carter Holtz (KIM) Fall Brenden Royals (DC) 2:46

220 Marcellus Jensen (KIM) Fall Devan Kampbell (DC) 2:39

285 Jimmy Wicker (KIM) Jace Buthcer (DC) 1:45

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS PENTANGULAR

Holdingford 50 Spectrum 27

106 Evan Petron (HOLD) Fall Aden Schmidt (SPEC) 3:06

113 Drew Lange (HOLD) Dec. Gavin Gould (SPEC) 1-0

120 Cohl Clear (HOLD) Fall Edwin Market (SPEC) 1:04

126 Adam Devin (SPEC) Won by Forfeit

132 LoganSchumacher (SPEC) Won by Forfeit

138 Thomas DeBoer (SPEC) Won by Forfeit

145 Blake Sigler (HOLD) Tech. Fall Jairus Sorenson (SPEC) 6:00

152 James Welle (HOLD) Fall Ari Wilson (SPEC) 1:40

160 Ethan Aune (SPEC) Dec. Micheal Miller (HOLD) 14-7

170 Jeremiah Christensen (HOLD) Fall Jacob Aune (SPEC) 3:29

182 Alex Lange (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

195 Max Secord (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

220 Sam Harren (HOLD) Fall Andrew DeBoer (SPEC) 1:03

285 Jacob Kettelhodt (SPEC) Won by Forfeit

Sauk Rapids/Rice 58 Rush City/Braham 14

106 Isaak Coolidge (RC/B) Maj. Dec. Zander Pelton (SRR) 12-4

113 Dante Haywood (SRR) Fall Landon Umbreit (RC/B) 5:50

120 Sawyer Simmons (SRR) Won by Forfeit

126 Jared Spohn (SRR) Won by Forfeit

132 Andrew Wollak (SRR) Maj. Dec. Logan Niessen (RC/B) 8-0

138 Benjamin Gilbertson (SRR) Tech. Fall Carson Shockman (RC/B)

6:00

145 Cole Ackerman (SRR) Fall Kyle Bestick (RC/B) :54

152 Jake Ackerman (SRR) Maj. Dec. Anthony Hermanson (RC/B) 10-2

160 Daniel Mielke (RC/B) Maj. Dec.Matt Krepp (SRR) 9-1

170 Marcus Santillana (SRR) Won by Forfeit

182 Joey Hoeschen (SRR) Fall Masyn Longren (RC/B) 2:35

195 Aden Rollins (SRR) Maj. Dec. Max Longren (RC/B) 20-12

220 Ben Konz (SRR) Won by Forfeit

285 Devin Shelito (RC/B) Fall Hunter Farnick (SRR) 3:41

(Section 7A Dual)

Holdingford 42 Rush City/Braham 36

106 Drew Lange (HOLD) Fall Gavin Schroeder (RC/B) 5:23

113 Isaak Coolidge (RC/B) Fall Evan Petron (HOLD) :50

120 Landon Umbreit (RC/B) Fall Cohl Clear (HOLD) 3:15

126 Logan Niessen (RC/B) Won by Forfeit

132 Carson Shockman (RC/B) Won by Forfeit

138 Kyle Bestick (RC/B) Won by Forfeit

145 Blake Sigler (HOLD) Fall Kyle Bestick (RC/B) :28

152 James Welle (HOLD) Fall Anthony Hermanson (RC/B) 4:54

160 Daniel Mielke (RC/B) Fall Michal Miller (HOLD) :58

170 Jeremiah Christensen (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

182 Alex Lange (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

195 Max Secord (HOLD) Fall Masyn Lindgren (RC/B)

220 Sam Harren (HOLD) Fall Sampson Hageman (RC/B) :32

285 Devin Shellito (RC/B) Won by Forfeit

Sauk Rapids-Rice 70 Ortonville 0

106 Zander Pelton (SRR) Fall Brooklyn Conrad (ORT) 3:25

113 Dante Haywood (SRR) Tech. Fall Nathan Gustafson (ORT) 4:00

120 Sawyer Simmons (SRR) Maj. Dec. Austin Eastman (ORT) 9-0

126 Jared Spohn (SRR) Fall Devin Boots (ORT) 1:00

132 Andrew Wollak (SRR) Maj. Dec. Thomas Eustice (ORT) 10-2

138 Benjamin Gilbertson (SRR) Dec. Danny Eastman (ORT) 5-0

145 Jacob Kruger (SRR) Won by Forfeit

152 Jacob Ackerman (SRR) Won Forfeit

160 Matt Krepp (SRR) Won by Forfeit

170 Marcus Santillana (SRR) Won by Forfeit

182 Joey Hoeschen (SRR) Won by Forfeit

195 Double Forfeit

220 Ben Konz (SRR) Fall Nathan Ehrenberg (ORT) :52

285 Hunter Farnick (SRR) Fall James Conrad (ORT) :56

Holdingford 44 Ortonville 30

106 Evan Petron (HOLD) Tech. Fall Brooklyn Conrad (ORT) 6:00

113 Drew Lange (HOLD) Dec. Nathan Gustafson (ORT) 6-1

120 Austin Eastman (ORT) Fall Cohl Clear (HOLD) 1:10

126 Jacob Cloos (ORT) Won by Forfeit

132 Devin Boots (ORT) Won by Forfeit

138 Thomas Eustice (ORT) Won by Forfeit

145 James Welle (HOLD) Fall Danny Eastman (ORT) 4:53

152 Blake Sigler (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

160 Tate Lange (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

170 Alex Lange (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

182 Max Secord (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

195 Double Forfeit

220 Sam Harren (HOLD) Fall Nathan Ehrenberg (ORT) 3:18

285 James Conrad (ORT) Won by Forfeit

Sauk Rapids/Rice 71 Spectrum 7

106 Ethan Schmidt (SPEC) Dec. Zander Pelton (SRR) 6-0

113 Dante Haywood (SRR) Fall Edwin Markey (SPEC) 5:23

120 Sawyer Simmons (SRR) Won by Forfeit

126 Jordan Spohn (SRR) Fall Adam Devine (SPEC) :35

132 Andrew Wollak (SRR) Fall Alex Russel (SPEC) :57

138 Benjamin Gilbertson (SRR) Fall Thomas Deboer (SPEC) 4:41

145 Jacob Kruger (SRR) Fall Jairus Sorenson (SPEC) 4:48

152 Jacob Ackerman (SRR) Fall Ethan Aune (SPEC) :57

160 Ethan Aune (SPEC) Maj. Dec. Matt Krepp (SRR) 11-2

170 Marcus Santillana (SRR) Won by Forfeit

182 Joey Hoeschen (SRR) Won by Forfeit

195 Aden Rollins (SRR) Won by Forfeit

220 Ben Konz (HOLD) Fall Andrew DeBoer (SPEC) 1:00

285 Hunter Farnick (SRR) Fall Zack Szakatits (SPEC) :33

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS TRIANGULAR

(Central Minnesota Conference Dual)

Paynesville 43 Holdingford 30

106 Evan Petron (HOLD) Fall Caden Sankoh (PAY) 5:28

113 Drew Lange (HOLD) Dec. Josiah Utsch (PAY) 7-3

120 Craig Schmitz (PAY) Fall Cohl Clear (HOLD) 1:48

126 Aaron Mages (PAY) Won by Forfeit

132 Brett Mages (PAY) Won by Forfeit

138 Vaughn McCray (PAY) Won by Forfeit

145 Shawn Rue (PAY) Maj. Dec. Blake Sigler (HOLD) 9-1

152 James Welle (HOLD) Dec. Riley Messer (PAY) 12-6

160 Weston Robert (PAY) Dec. Michael Miller (HOLD) 10-5

170 Trevor Robak (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

182 Alex Lange (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

195 Maxwell Secord (HOLD) Fall Spencer Eisenbraun (PAY) 1:09

220 Clint Schmitz (PAY) Won by Forfeit

285 Brandon Schlangen (PAY) Won by Forfeit

(Central Minnesota Conference Dual)

Pierz 56 Holdingford 18

106 Trevor Radunz (P) Maj. Dec. Drew Lange (HOLD) (MD 9-1)

113 Blake Brutger (P) Maj. Dec. Evan Petron (HOLD) (MD 14-3)

120 Brandon Funk (P) Dec. Cohl Clear (HOLD) (Dec 8-4)

126 Jake Andres (P) Won by Forfeit

132 Ross Boser (P) Won by Forfeit

138 Frank Tomberlin (P) Won by Forfeit

145 Blake Sigler (HOLD) Fall Colton Kasper (P) (Fall 3:46)

152 James Welle (HOLD) Fall Riley Hoskins () (Fall 3:43)

160 Brandon Tomala (P) Fall Michael Miller (HOLD) (Fall 1:58)

170 Reese Kapsner (P) Dec. Alex Lange (HOLD) (Dec 4-2)

182 Maxwell Secord (HOLD) Fall Brandon Schlegel (P) (Fall 3:39)

195 Carson Huls (P) Won by Forfeit

220 Jacob Gotvald (P) Won by Forfeit

285 Austin Dickmann (P) Won by Forfeit

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES TRIANGULAR

(Central Minnesota Conference Dual)

Eden Valley-Watkins 45 Holdingford 27

106 Teagyn Ludwig (EVW) Dec. Drew Lange (HOLD) 7-2

113 Gavin Caron (EVW) Won by Forfeit

120 Gavin Mathies (EVW) Fall Cohl Clear (HOLD) 1:39

126 Connor Lincoln (EVW) Won by Forfeit

132 Taylor Ludwig (EVW) Won by Forfeit

138 Sam Nistler (EVW) Won by Forfeit

145 Blake Sigler (HOLD) Maj. Dec. Trevyn Ludwig (EVW) 19-9

152 James Welle (HOLD) Maj. Dec. Zach Nistler (EVW) 10-2

160 Michel Miller (HOLD) Fall Rylan Schueller (EVW) :39

170 Tate Lange (HOLD) Maj. Dec. Carter Mathies (EVW) 10-0

182 Alex Lange (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

195 Maxwell Secord (HOLD) Dec. Armando Walker (EVW) 8-2

220 Ethan Kay (EVW) Fall Sam Harren (HOLD) 4:42

285 Austin Schlangen (EVW) Won by Forfeit

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 39 Holdingford 35

106 Drew Lange (HOLD) Fall Steven Heber (HLWW) 1:53

113 Wiley Wiegert (HLWW) Won by Forfeit

120 Mitch Mallak (HLWW) Won by Forfeit

126 Casey Diers (HLWW) Fall Cohl Clear (HOLD) 3:12

132 Isaac Cain (HLWW) Won by Forfeit

138 Hunter Decker (HLWW) Won by Forfeit

145 James Welle (HOLD) Dec. Collin Boese (HLWW) 10-8 OT

152 Blake Sigler (HOLD) Won by Forfeit

160 Michael Miller (HOLD) Dec. Ryan Tuchtenhagen (HLWW) 3-2

170 Tate Lange (HOLD) Tech. FallLiam Eberhard (HLWW) 5:54

182 Alex Lange (HOLD) Fall Joseph Schanus (HLWW) 5:30

195 Maxwell Secord (HOLD) Fall Colton Long (HLWW) 2:24

220 Danny Mosford (HLWW) Dec. Sam Harren (HOLD) 3-1

285 Quinn Matthiesen (HLWW) Won by Forfeit

(Section 4A Dual)

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 45 Eden Valley-Watkins 36

106 Teagyn Ludwig (EVW) Fall Steven Heber (HLWW) :56

113 Wiley Mallak (HLWW) Fall Calvin Caron (EVW) 2:57

120 Mitchell Mallak (HLWW) Fall Connor Lincoln (EVW) 3:36

126 Gavin Mathies (EVW) Fall Casey Diers (HLWW) 1:14

132 Taylor Ludwig (EVW) Fall Isaac Cain (HLWW) 1:13

138 Sam Nistler (EVW) Fall Hunter Decker (HLWW) 1:52

145 Collin Boese (HLWW) Fall Trevyn Ludwig (EVW) 3:05

152 Rylan Schueller (EVW) Fall Blake Peterson (HLWW) :48

160 Zach Nistler (EVW) Fall Liam Eberhard (HLWW) 3:00

170 Ryan Tuchtenhagen (HLWW) Fall Carter Mathies (EVW) 3:44

182 Matthew Fleiscman (HLWW) Won by Forfeit

195 Joseph Schanus (HLWW) Fall Armando Walker (EVW) :44

220 Danny Mosford (HLWW) Dec. Ethan Kay (EVW) 8-2

285 Quinn Matthiesen (HLWW) Fall Austin Schlangen (EVW) 2:27

PAYNESVILLE BULLDOGS TRIANGULAR

(Central Minnesota Conference Dual)

Eden Valley-Watkins 39 Paynesville Area 32

106 Teagyn Ludwig (EVW) Fall Caden Sankoh (PAY) 1:21

113 Gavin Caron (EVW) Dec. Ducan McNab (PAY) 12-8 OT

120 Craig Schmitz (PAY) Maj. Dec. Gavin Mathies (EVW) 13-0

126 Taylor Ludwig (EVW) Fall Aaron Mages (PAY) 2:21

132 Sam Nistler (EVW) Fall Brett Mages (PAY) 5:27

138 Shawn Rue (PAY) Won by Forfeit

145 Trevyn Ludwig (EVW) Fall Mason Liestman (PAY) 2:00

152 Weston Roberg (PAY) Dec. Zach Nistler (EVW) 4-2

160 Gabe Nelson (PAY) Fall Rylan Schueller (EVW) 2:54

170 Shawn Pinske (PAY) Dec. Carter Mathies (EVW) 6-2

182 Armando Walker (EVW) Fall Nathan Miller (PAY) 1:34

195 Spencer Eisenbraun (PAY) Won by Forfeit

220 Ehtan Kay (EVW) Fall Clint Schmit (PAY) 1:16

285 Brandon Schlangen (PAY) Maj. Dec. Austin Schlangen (EVW) 12-4

Becker 52 Eden Valley-Watkins 22

106 Ethan Duncombe (BEC) Won by Forfeit

113 Ethan Anderson (BEC) Fall Gavin Caron (EVW) :35

120 Gavin Mathies (EVW) Fall Mason Doucette (BEC) 1:12

126 Jake Nelson (BEC) Dec. Taylor Ludwig (EVW) 7-4

132 Lukas Paulson (BEC) Fall Sam Nistler (EVW) 5:32)

138 Trevyn Ludwig (EVW) Fall Ryan Nelson (BEC) :21)

145 Logan Jurek (BEC) Fall Nick Stetzel (EVW) :42

152 Zach Nistler (EVW) Maj. Dec. Jacob Berning (BEC) 14-2

160 Kylen Rish (BEC) Fall Rylan Schueller (EVW) 2:32

170 Caden Dewall (BEC) Fall Carter Mathies (EVW) 3:19

182 Reid Kraus (BEC) Maj.Dec. Armando Walker (EVW) 13-2

195 Nicholas Goth (BEC) Won by Forfeit

220 Brayden Weber (BEC) Maj. Dec. Ethan Kay (EVW) 14-2

285 Austin Schlangen (EVW) Fall Lakken Braun (BEC) 1:16

CONFERENCE STANDINGS

CENTRAL LAKES CONFERENCE

Willmar Cardinals 7-0 11-2

Brainerd Warriors 5-1 17-10

Sartell-St. Stephen Sabers 4-2 13-6

Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm 4-3 15-8

St. Cloud Tech Tigers Coop 3-4 6-9

Rocori Spartans 1-5 8-14

Alexandria Cardinals 2-4 5-8

Fergus Falls Otters 0-7 2-15

GRANITE RIDGE CONFERENCE

Foley Falcons 4-0 26-3

Becker Bulldogs 3-1 18-2

Little Falls Flyers 2-1 11-11

Mora Mustangs 2-1 11-5

Albany Huskies 1-2 9-12

Milaca Wolves 0-5 ?????

Zimmerman Thunder 0-2 7-9

CENTRAL MINNESOTA CONFERENCE

Pierz Pioneers 5-0 17-9

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguar 5-2 9-4

Paynesville Bulldogs Unknown

Kimball Area Cubs 1-4 12-8

Howard Lake/Waverly/Winsted 3-3 13-9

Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles 2-3 10-7

Holdingford Huskers 0-3 6-8

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Monday February 4th

Foley Falcons Triangular (5:00) Make Up

Teams: Buffalo Bison, Little Falls Flyers, Foley Falcons

Tuesday February 5

Rocori “Spartans” Quadrangular (5:00)

Teams: Pierz Pioneers, Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Osakis Silverstreaks,

Rocori Spartans

Mora Mustang Triangular (5;00) Make Up

Teams: Little Falls Flyers, Albany Huskies, Mora Mustangs

Thursday February 7th

Watertown-Mayer Royal Triangular. (5:00)

Teams: Foley Falcons, Waconia Wildcats, Watertown-Meyer Royals

Bold “Warriors” Quadrangular (5:00)

Teams: Tracy-Milroy-Balaton/Westbrook-Walnut Grove Panthers, Eden

Valley-Watkins, New London-Spicer Wildcats, Bold Warriors

Alexandria Cardinals @ Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres (6:15/7:15)

Becker Bulldogs @ Big Lake Hornets (6:15/7:15)

Brainerd Warriors @ Rocori Spartans (6:15/7:15)

Friday February 8

Albany “Purple Pride” Invitational (4:00)

Teams: Becker Bulldogs, Hutchinson Tigers, Kimball Area Cubs,

Melrose/Sauk Centre, Mora Mustangs, New London-Spicer Wildcats, St.

Cloud Tech Tiger Coop, Albany Huskies

Bemidji “Lumberjacks” Quadrangular (5:00)

Teams: Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Rebels, Forest Lake Rangers, Rocori

Spartans, Bemidji Lumberjacks

Annandale/Maple Lake “Lightning” Triangular (5:00)

Teams: Scott West Panthers, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm, ANML Lightning