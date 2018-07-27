2018 High School Football Broadcast Schedule

The 2018 high school football season gets underway in less than a month, and AM 1390 Granite City Sports will be there every step of the way. In addition to airing a Game of the Week on AM 1390, we will air the Saturday Morning Coaches' Show each Saturday from 8-9 a.m.

WEEK ONE (August 31st): Apollo vs Tech @ St. John's University

The biggest rivalry in town kicks off the 2018 season on AM 1390. The upstart Eagles finished 5-5 in 2017 and return a large number of players this year, including All-Conference quarterback Neal Benson.

The Tech Tigers will have new faces in many places this year, including at head coach with Jon Benson taking over for Gregg Martig . The Tigers also lost stalwarts Brevyn Spann-Ford (Minnesota), James Kaczor (NDSU) and Trent Meyer, but do return quarterback Nate Trewick.

WEEK TWO (September 7th): Rocori @ Apollo @ Michie Field

We will get our first look (or listen as the case may be) at the new-look Spartans, led by junior quarterback Jack Steil and new coach James Herberg , as Rocori looks to qualify for the state tournament for a fifth straight season.

WEEK THREE (September 14th): Sartell @ Apollo @ Michie Field

The Sartell Sabres look to bounce back from a difficult 0-9 2017 season when they take on their rival Eagles at Apollo High School.

WEEK FOUR (September 21st): Little Falls @ Cathedral @ SCSU

We take a trip to the Granite Ridge Conference in week four, as longtime rivals Little Falls and Cathedral do battle at SCSU. The Crusaders return a lot of key players from 2017, including quarterback Dan Hjort.

WEEK FIVE (September 28th): Sartell @ Sauk Rapids @ SRR Middle School

Another week, another big rivalry game! The Sabres take on coach Phil Klaphake's upstart Storm, with Sauk Rapids-Rice winning four of their last five regular season games and a playoff game against Osseo.

WEEK SIX (October 5th): Tech @ Sauk Rapids-Rice @ SRR Middle School

We stick with the Storm as they host the Tech Tigers in a pivotal week six matchup. Last season, the Tigers beat the Storm 34-6, so Sauk Rapids-Rice will be looking for revenge.

Weeks seven and eight will be "flex" weeks, and we will head to the biggest local matchup on the schedule based on the standings.

