2016 St. Cloud Area High School Football Schedules

The schedules are in for the 2016 high school football season. Here is a look at the local teams' matchups. Our 2016 broadcast schedule will be released shortly.

ALL GAMES FRIDAY NIGHT AT 7 PM UNLESS NOTED

Dave Overlund

ROCORI Spartans (9-4 in 2015)

Sep. 2nd vs Big Lake

Sep. 9th @ Willmar

Sep. 16th vs Sauk Rapids-Rice

Sep. 23rd @ Tech

Sep. 30th (6 PM) vs Sartell

Oct. 7th @ Bemidji

Oct. 14th vs Alexandria

Oct. 19th (WED) @ Princeton

Alex Svejkovsky

Sauk Rapids- Rice Storm (4-5 in 2015)

Sep. 2nd @ Princeton

Sep. 9th vs Bemidji

Sep. 16th @ ROCORI

Sep. 23rd vs Brainerd

Sep. 30th vs Tech

Oct. 7th @ Sartell

Oct. 14th vs Apollo

Oct. 19th (WED) @ Willmar

Photo by Isaac Schweer, WJON

Sartell Sabres (4-6 in 2015)

Sep. 2nd vs Rogers

Sep. 9th @ Tech

Sep. 16th @ Moorhead

Sep. 23rd vs Bemidji

Sep. 30th (6 PM) @ ROCORI

Oct. 7th vs Sauk Rapids-Rice

Oct. 14th vs Brainerd

Oct. 19th (WED) @ Apollo

Photo - Isaac Schweer

St. Cloud Tech Tigers (3-6 in 2015)

Sep. 2nd vs Chisago Lakes

Sep. 9th vs Sartell

Sep. 16th @ Bemidji

Sep. 23rd vs ROCORI

Sep. 30th @ Sauk Rapids-Rice

Oct. 7th @ Apollo

Oct. 14th vs Willmar

Oct. 19th (WED) @ Alexandria

Photo by Isaac Schweer, WJON

St. Cloud Apollo Eagles (1-8 in 2015)

Sep. 2nd @ Cambridge-Isanti

Sep. 9th vs Brainerd

Sep. 16th @ Alexandria

Sep. 23rd vs Moorhead

Sep. 30th @ Willmar

Oct. 7th vs Tech

Oct. 14th @ Sauk Rapids-Rice

Oct. 19th (WED) vs Sartell

Cathedral Crusaders (0-9 in 2015)