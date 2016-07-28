2016 St. Cloud Area High School Football Schedules
The schedules are in for the 2016 high school football season. Here is a look at the local teams' matchups. Our 2016 broadcast schedule will be released shortly.
ALL GAMES FRIDAY NIGHT AT 7 PM UNLESS NOTED
ROCORI Spartans (9-4 in 2015)
Sep. 2nd vs Big Lake
Sep. 9th @ Willmar
Sep. 16th vs Sauk Rapids-Rice
Sep. 23rd @ Tech
Sep. 30th (6 PM) vs Sartell
Oct. 7th @ Bemidji
Oct. 14th vs Alexandria
Oct. 19th (WED) @ Princeton
Sauk Rapids- Rice Storm (4-5 in 2015)
Sep. 2nd @ Princeton
Sep. 9th vs Bemidji
Sep. 16th @ ROCORI
Sep. 23rd vs Brainerd
Sep. 30th vs Tech
Oct. 7th @ Sartell
Oct. 14th vs Apollo
Oct. 19th (WED) @ Willmar
Sartell Sabres (4-6 in 2015)
Sep. 2nd vs Rogers
Sep. 9th @ Tech
Sep. 16th @ Moorhead
Sep. 23rd vs Bemidji
Sep. 30th (6 PM) @ ROCORI
Oct. 7th vs Sauk Rapids-Rice
Oct. 14th vs Brainerd
Oct. 19th (WED) @ Apollo
St. Cloud Tech Tigers (3-6 in 2015)
Sep. 2nd vs Chisago Lakes
Sep. 9th vs Sartell
Sep. 16th @ Bemidji
Sep. 23rd vs ROCORI
Sep. 30th @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
Oct. 7th @ Apollo
Oct. 14th vs Willmar
Oct. 19th (WED) @ Alexandria
St. Cloud Apollo Eagles (1-8 in 2015)
Sep. 2nd @ Cambridge-Isanti
Sep. 9th vs Brainerd
Sep. 16th @ Alexandria
Sep. 23rd vs Moorhead
Sep. 30th @ Willmar
Oct. 7th vs Tech
Oct. 14th @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
Oct. 19th (WED) vs Sartell
Cathedral Crusaders (0-9 in 2015)
Sep. 1st (THURS) @ Holy Family Catholic
Sep. 9th @ Albany
Sep. 16th vs Foley
Sep. 23rd @ New London- Spicer
Sep. 30th (7:30 PM) vs Milaca
Oct. 7th (7:30 PM) vs Little Falls
Oct. 14th @ Becker
Oct. 19th (WED) vs Zimmerman