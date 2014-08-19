2014 Football Preview: Cathedral Crusaders [VIDEO, AUDIO]

The Cathedral Crusaders lost eight starters from last year's section runner-up team including starting quarterback Jeff Fasching.

However, head coach Andy Auger says that the Crusaders still have plenty of experience coming back to the squad this season.

"We've got three kids that started as sophomores and we typically play a lot of juniors," Auger said. "We've got holes to fill but I think we will be okay."

Josh Akkerman

Senior Jake Spaniol will take over the quarterback position in 2014 after a nice showing at wide receiver last season.

"We have a lot of good weapons, I just have to get them the ball and let them do their thing," Spaniol said.

The Crusaders open the season on August 28th at Holdingford.

Coach Auger joined Granite City Sports on Monday, August 18th: