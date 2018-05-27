12th Inning Home Run Sinks Twins Saturday Night

The Minnesota Twins fell victim to a 12th inning home run by Seattle's Mike Zunino, giving the Mariner's a 4-3 win Saturday night at Safeco Field. The Twins are now 3-10 in one-run games this season.

In Minnesota starter Jake Odorizzi had a shutout going through five innings, but gave up a pair of home runs in the sixth that spelled the end of his night. Twins reliever Matt McGill surrendered the walk-off home to Zunio in the 12th.

Twins outfielder Byron Buxton left the game after crashing hard into the wall trying to rob Nelson Cruz of his 6th inning home run. Post game reports say Buxton suffered a cut above his eye, but should be fine.

Minnesota is now 21-26, but still remain just two and a half games behind the first place Cleveland Indians.