1 SCSU Gets Weekend Split with #5 UMD

The top ranked St. Cloud State men's hockey team topped Minnesota-Duluth 4-2 Saturday night to earn a split in the weekend series in Duluth. The Huskies scored 4 unanswered goals after falling behind 2-0 in the 1st period. Spencer Meier and Jimmy Schuldt scored 1st period goals for the Huskies to tie the game at 2 after 1 period.

The Huskies the go-ahead goal from Easton Brodzinski in the 2nd period and an insurance goal from Robby Jackson with 2 minutes left in the 3rd period.

The Huskies improve to 15-3-2 overall and 7-1-2 in the NCHC. SCSU will host Western Michigan at 7:07 p.m. Friday, pregame on River 96.7 at 6:30 p.m.